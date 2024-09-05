GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: McNamara turns early deficits to two-set sweep of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Primary on the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball team’s list of priorities this fall is removing the stranglehold Bradley-Bourbonnais has had on the All-City championship as title-holders for 11 straight seasons.

But before they could worry about next week’s tilt with the Boilermakers, the Fightin’ Irish had to get past a fiery, pesky Kankakee squad at McNamara Wednesday, where the Irish saw themselves fall behind early and storm back ahead for a 2-0 win (25-16, 25-23).

The win allowed the Irish to keep their hot start on the season, improving to 5-1 with the win. The Kays now sit at 2-3.

McNamara senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Kenna Brosseau gave the credit to head coach Ryan Thomas for helping the Irish overcome their early-set woes and add their fifth win to their resume through six games.

“It’s definitely a McNamara mentality — keep going, keep fighting, keep moving forward and have trust in your teammates is huge,” Brosseau said. “I thank Ryan for having us fight, fight through practices and continue to fight as much as we can.”

The Irish never trailed by much in the first, as neither team held more than a two-point lead through the end of a lengthy that volley that ended with a Kankakee point and 7-6 Kays lead.

But from there, the Irish caught fire, scoring the next seven points and eight of the next nine to take control of the first set with their nine-point win.

It was at the service line where they were able to gain separation, netting 12 aces on the evening, with Brosseau’s sister, Gianna, accounting for seven of them. Through their first six games, Thomas noted that the Irish have seemed to go how ever their serving has gone.

“I think our serving kind of saved us today. We went on a couple of long runs when we were down that got us back into the game,” Thomas said. “We’ve kind of lived or died by our serving. [Tuesday] we played Grace and only missed two serves, and the score showed that.

“We’ve played Milford, Clifton, where we only missed a few serves and the score showed there too,” he added. “We played Cissna Park, played Watseka, and our games were closer and we missed more serves.”

After their first-set loss, the Kays looked ready to force a third set by storming out of the gates in the second, building an early lead that grew to as large as 13-8. But once again, the Irish were able to rally back, eventually taking the lead when freshman Jersey Slone’s crafty tip found the floor for a 23-22 home team lead, one they rode out for a two-point win and All-City victory.

In addition to their skill at the service line, the Irish were also able to ride their depth to victory. Six different players recorded at least one kill, and with that hitting depth that includes seniors Leigha Brown and Kenna Brosseau, juniors Journey Slone, Kate Dole and Carley Johnson and freshman Jersey Slone, Thomas likes the variety of players and attacking approaches his squad can take.

“That’s one of the things we were talking about, especially our setters,” Thomas said. “You can set all six of your hitters and expect them to put the ball away.

“Compared to last year for us, I don’t think we had that, where multiple girls could put the ball away with one swing.”

While the Irish runs at the service line caused some frustrations for the Kays, for first-year head coach Lauren Penrod, her first All-City match as a coach couldn’t have been much more competitive or entertaining then the product the two rivals put on the court in front of an electric crowd Wednesday.

“Their work ethic was awesome. They never gave up and played to the last point, so I’m proud of them for that,” Penrod said. “ ... We’ll look at the film and find things to work on, but also things we did well and can take into our games.”

While her vantage point as the head coach is a new one, All-City action is anything but for Penrod, a 2006 Kankakee graduate who represented the Kays on the volleyball court and softball field herself.

“It’s kind of surreal almost, but exciting,” Penrod said of coaching her alma mater. “I love the sport, I love working with the team and I love Kankakee. It’s nice to give back.”

In addition to the retirement of longtime head coach Dennis Pommier, the Kays also graduated a remarkable senior class led by the quartet of Nikkel Johnson, Bri Lamie, NaKyrah Cooks and Mikyla Lawrence, and with the addition of Trinity transfers of triplets Annika, Elizabeth and Jessica Van Heemst, this year’s Kays team looks much different than the one that won the program’s first-ever regional championship a year ago.

With so much newness in mind, Penrod is hoping that as the team grows marginally each day, the end result can be fruitful this year, and long-term as she begins to build her program.

“I’m more let’s reach small goals and move from there,” Penrod said. “Those small goals make you feel accomplished, so we’re gonna start small, and I think we’ll have a good season.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Dole and Kenna Brosseau each had four kills, while Dole also had two blocks and aces apiece and Brosseau added a block and eight digs. Gianna Brosseau had seven aces, five digs and two assists. Journey and Jersey Slone each had two blocks and a kill apiece. Brown had two kills, two digs and a block. Johnson added nine digs, a block and two kills. Jessica Born had seven assists and four digs. Montana Reid had nine digs and three assists.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.