ROUNDUP: RVC, ICE action heats up in fall sports

(Wednesday) BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 4, Momence 3

Julian Micetich scored twice as the Coalers held on for the nonconference win. Dane Noffsinger and Luke Munsterman also had a goal each for Coal City, with Noffsinger, Micetich, Adrian Dames and Kaleb Reinert contributing one assist apiece.

Individual stats for Momence were unavailable.

Peotone 3, Grant Park 1

Blake Brown scored on a penalty kick and Cameron Becker had six saves for Grant Park in the nonconference loss.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Tri-Valley 1

The Timberwolves won 25-23, 18-25, 25-21 to improve to 5-0. Josie Neukomm paced Cissna Park with 10 kills and three aces, while Addison Lucht added nine kills and Sophie Duis contributed six kills. Mady Marcott had 32 assists, Kendyl Neukomm added seven digs and Savannah Kaeb chipped in with three blocks.

Momence 2, Central 1

Lexi Hamann had 10 kills and six aces as Momence prevailed 25-15, 20-25, 25-20. Sydnee VanSwol added 21 digs and two aces for Momence.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Watseka 2, Herscher 1

Lauren Tegtmeyer had 13 kills, two blocks and two aces as the Warriors won 26-24, 17-25, 25-13 to improve to 3-2. Ella Smith added six kills and 14 digs for Watseka. Also contributing were Natalie Schroeder with 30 digs, Christa Holohan with 25 assists and Thayren Rigsby with two blocks.

No individual stats were available for Hercher.

BOYS GOLF

Beecher Triangular

Beecher shot a 159 to defeat Illinois Lutheran (189) and St. Anne (207) at Cardinal Creek South in Beecher. The Bobcats’ Jackson Reece shot a 36 to earn medalist honors. Peyton Serafin (37), Ben Anaclerio (42) and Charlie Nowak (44) rounded out Beecher’s scoring. For St. Anne, Carson Meikster shot 49, Dalton Donkin and Brayden Meents each had a 51, and Braden Kempen and Jackson Leggot both shot 56.

Watseka Quadrangular

Watseka (209) defeated Donovan (243) and Christ Lutheran (338) at Shewami in Sheldon. Milford also competed, but did not field a full team. Watseka’s Mason Galyen earned medalist honors with a 41. Also scoring for the Warriors were Jack Hutchinson (52), Andrew Yates (57) and Andrew Snowden (59). Donovan was led by Preston Dewitt (53), Carter Ponton (57) and Collin Carlson (63). Milford’s Hixon Lafond shot a 52.

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 3, Herscher 1

The Coalers (6-0-1) fell behind 1-0 before rallying past the Tigers in Illinois Central Eight play. Creed Macaluso tied it 1-1 late in the first half and Dane Noffsinger scored the go-ahead goal in the second half. Julian Micetich also scored for the Coalers, while Noffsinger and Luke Munsterman both added assists. Carter Nicholson had eight saves.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Beecher 9, Illinois Lutheran 0

Logan Wilkins had six goals and an assist for the Bobcats (4-2, 2-2 River Valley Conference). Wences Baumgartner, Sebastian Juarez and Paxton Gorcowski also scored goals. Axil Avila had two assists, while Baumgartner, Gavin Graham, Chris Rauch and Conner Cochrane added one assist each. Jimmy Kypuros had one save.

Watseka-Milford 6, Bismarck-Henning 2

Narciso Solorzano had a hat trick plus an assist as Watseka/Milford rolled past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Jose Tobar added two goals and six steals, while David Bell contributed a goal, an assist and two steals. Santiago Solorzano had an assist and goalkeeper Jason Moore stopped five shots.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coal City 2, Peotone 1

The Coalers (5-3, 2-0 Illinois Central Eight) rallied to defeat the Blue Devils 20-25, 25-19, 25-23. Emma Rodriguez had 12 kills for Coal City, while Sydney Larson added 41 assists, four kills and four digs. Also contributing were Addison Hodgen with seven kills and two digs, Riley Walker with six kills, Jorie Tucker with five kills and two digs, Lilly Feisley with 19 digs and Naomi Rodriguez with seven digs and three aces.

For Peotone, Mia Connelley had 13 kills, Allie Werner added 17 assists, Ella Stupegia contributed 16 digs and Payton Schnelle chipped in with three blocks.

Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

Lauren Tegtmeyer had 12 kills and two blocks as the Warriors won 25-14, 24-26, 25-13. Also contributing for Watseka were Noelle Schroeder with 20 digs and two aces, Ella Smith with eight kills and Christa Holohan with 25 assists.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

Beecher swept Grant Park 25-10, 25-17 in River Valley Conference action. For the Dragons, Taylor Panozzo had four kills and 23 digs, Ava Desiderio added 13 digs and Claire Sluis contributed three kills and seven digs. Natalie Smiley chipped in with three blocks, while Abby Garcia (nine) and Emily Vogt (five) combined for 14 assists.

Individual stats for Beecher were unavailable.

Central 2, St. Anne 0

The Comets outlasted the Cardinals 25-18, 30-28 in nonconference action. No individual stats were available for either team.

St. Thomas More 2, Cissna Park 1

The Timberwolves fell to 5-1 with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 nonconference loss. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm had 10 kills each for Cissna Park, Mady Marcott (13) and Ella Schluter (12) combined for 25 assists, and Savannah Kaeb had three blocks.

Illinois Lutheran 2, Donovan 0

The Wildcats dropped the River Valley Conference match 25-15, 25-12. Layne Heffelfinger had four kills and seven digs for Donovan, while Lily Anderson added three assists.

BOYS GOLF

BBCHS 182, Manteno 193

Bradley’s Kaden Davis and Manteno’s Landon Bukowski each shot 7-over 44 to share medalist honors at Kankakee Elks. Max LaMore (45), Jake Kehoe (46) and Sam LaMore (47) also scored for the Boilermakers. Logan Bukowski (45), Carson Russert (50) and Ty Carlile (54) rounded out the Panthers’ top four.

Morris Triangular

Coal City (184) finished third behind host Morris (168) and Seneca (170) in nonconference action at The Creek in Morris. The Coalers’ scorers were Griffin Winke (43), Culan Lindemuth (44), Frankie Ponio (48) and Jerry Carlson (49).

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Watseka 3

Watseka (1-1) had singles wins from Sarah Parsons at No. 1 and Rose Koester at No. 3. The Warriors’ other point was earned by Onyx Greene and Lilli Sorenson at No. 3 doubles.