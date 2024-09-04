GAME OF THE WEEK: Herscher at Bishop McNamara

<strong>Herscher (0-1) at Bishop McNamara (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Tigers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/S Tanner Jones, WR/DB Mason Roberts

<strong>Tigers on offense: </strong>The Tigers have a ton of promising pieces in place on their offense, with Jones being perhaps the largest piece of the puzzle. His quarterback draw on third and long that broke for a touchdown last week was the Tigers' lone offensive touchdown in Week 1, but the talented junior certainly has weapons he can find as well, including Roberts, a third-year starting junior who knows plenty about this rivalry, as his brother, Mason, was a McNamara standout. Alek Draper churned out some nice plays out of the backfield both in the run and pass game, and will be leaned on heavily to find holes behind a growing offensive line.

<strong>Tigers on defense: </strong>Their defense scored just as much as the offense last week, as the other Tigers Week 1 touchdown came on a Draper pick-six. This unit was super stout against the Irish last year, and will need to be just as stellar in this season's matchup against a McNamara team with a little more offensive depth than a year ago. Roberts at cornerback and Jones at safety are two of the best at the area at their positions in the secondary, and they'll do their best to make life difficult for the McNamara passing attack. But they'll likely also need to make some plays in run support against a Fightin' Irish team with a few backfield options.

<strong>Fightin' Irish</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/DB Gavin Antons, RB/WR/DB Julius May

<strong>Fightin' Irish on offense: </strong>After an electric quarterback battle between Antons and Karter Krustsinger all summer, Antons will now be called upon to be the guy after Krutsinger suffered an injury in last week's season opener. The junior stepped in and flung a pair of touchdowns once he went in under center, and with true dual threat ability thanks to his athleticism, will look to attack the Tiger defense in a variety of ways. May returned a punt for a score last week and will look to have his presence felt even more as both a running back and receiver Friday. With Antons, May and Jordan Callaway in the backfield, the Irish can go with a variety of options.

<strong>Fightin' Irish on defense: </strong>The defensive side of the ball might be where McNamara impressed most, shutting out Lawrenceville last week for its first shutout since legendary coach Rich Zinanni's final season in 2021. Getting to Jones, both as a runner and to throw off the timing of the passing game, will be of the upmost importance, as will keeping Draper at bay. Krutsinger's injury also leaves a void at safety the Irish will look to fill, but if a stout defensive line and linebacking core can get that backfield pressure they'll be looking for, it will make life much easier for whoever is called upon to step up in the secondary. With new defensive coordinator Greg Youngblood, the Irish defense seems to have found an energy boost as well.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Irish won last year's tilt by a one touchdown margin, and whenever these two teams meet, a close game can be expected. <strong>Bishop McNamara 21, Herscher 14</strong>