FOOTBALL: Week 2 capsules

<strong>Washington (0-1) at Kankakee (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Phillip Turner, LB/TE Kennyan Chandler

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Kays played well enough to beat just about anybody in Week 1, but after coming up a score short to Nazareth, will look for that first victory when they return home this weekend. Like their matchup with the Roadrunners, it’s the third year in a row the Kays face Washington, a stellar, consistent playoff-quality program in Class 6A that gave Kankakee fits down in Washington last year. Turner dazzled at Nazareth last week when he ran for a pair of scores, and will look to get the passing game just as up to speed this week. Chandler, one of the top returning linebackers in the state, was a part of that passing game a week ago at tight end, a spot he’ll grow into all year long.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Kankakee 21, Washington 14

<strong>Thornwood (0-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/DB Ky’ren Edmon, OL/DL Jaedin Timms

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Boilermakers were uber-effective on the ground last week, and will look for more of the same in their home opener this weekend. Edmon led that ground charge, as his 51 yards led a backfield that saw four different players run for at least 40 yards and his two touchdowns made him one of four to find the endzone. Timms, a converted defensive lineman, is one of the seniors and new offensive line starters making that push up front. A week away from their first game in the SouthWest Valley Conference, a merger of the SouthWest Suburban and DuPage Valley Conferences, the Boilers will look to keep finding consistency on the ground and another complete defensive performance.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Thornwood 6

<strong>Wilmington (1-0) at Sandwich (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/DB Ryan Kettman, TE/LB Declan Moran

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Wildcats looked up to their usual ways when they controlled a strong Hope Academy team to the tune of a 44-6 win last weekend, with Kettman and Kyle Farrell both going over 100 yards and finding the endzone at least once. Kettman, now a junior, is looking for his first career 1,000-yard season, and another big nonconference game this week against a Sandwich team that was vulnerable against the run to Manteno last week would be a big help to the cause. Moran may just be a sophomore looking to contribute as a role player, but he flashed potential defensively last week.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Wilmington 35, Sandwich 7

<strong>Manteno (1-0) at Plano (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB/DT Niko Akiyama, WR/DB Tyler Buehler

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Panthers have been feeling nostalgic as they’ll head to Plano to take on their second former Interstate 8 Conference rival in as many weeks. That first week was fruitful in the form of a three-score win over Sandwich, and Akiyama and his 198 rushing yards were perhaps the biggest contributing factor. The senior running back has shown his talents on the varsity level since he quarterbacked the Panthers as a sophomore, and after proving to be a team player when he switched positions last fall, looks to be on the verge of a breakout. Buehler stepped into the starting lineup out wide last week and scored as both a receiver and runner. The Reapers are quite a test, but this Panthers team is flat-out hungry.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Manteno 28, Plano 23

<strong>Peotone (1-0) at Marengo (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Chase Rivera, RB/DB Wyatt Smith

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Blue Devils didn’t throw it a single time last week in their blowout of Muchin College Prep, and although that will probably change this week, what won’t likely change is Rivera’s production. The senior running back went for 164 yards and three scores in Week 1, and he has all the talent and blocking for another triple-digit yardage count this week. Smith is just as important to the Blue Devils’ identity as anyone, as the senior fullback helps set the tone on offense and also serves vital roles in the secondary and special teams, where he returned a kick for a score last week. It’s a lengthy road trip for Peotone, but the ground game and defense should travel along with.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Peotone 28, Marengo 24

<strong>Coal City (0-1) at Canton (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB Matthew Crichton, WR Dylan Young

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Coalers gave Morris everything it could handle last week, scoring first and then pulling back to within a score by the fourth quarter, before ultimately falling 31-12. Quarterback Zander Meents was injured in the game, and if he will be out again, it will likely be Crichton who will be called upon again. He’s got the best possible friend in star running back Landin Benson, but if the Coalers want to take things to the next level, their passing game will need to continue developing. Young did his part with 30 yards a week ago, and if he and whoever it is at signal-caller can keep working well together, that next step in the offense could be taken.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Coal City 31, Canton 7

<strong>Reed-Custer (0-1) at Harvard (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Jacob Reardon, WR/DB Collin Monroe

<strong>Preview:</strong> After hanging tough with a sturdy El Paso-Gridley squad for a half last week, the Comets couldn’t quite keep stride and now hit the road in quest of their first victory this fall. Reardon showed his dual threat abilities that he flashed last year once again in that game, but he and the Comets know that being able to consistently move the chains through the air from their spread formations will be vital. Monroe has tons of athleticism that he’s displayed on the hardwood for multiple years, and flashed it with a couple catches last week. Before conference play begins in the Illinois Central Eight, the Comets know a win could go a long way towards a postseason berth.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Reed-Custer 21, Harvard 12

<strong>Central (0-1) at Momence (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Central — OL/DL Brody O’Connor, WR/DB Aidan Podowicz; Momence — QB/LB Erick Castillo, RB/DB Marchello Draine

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Comahawk is hands-down one of the best football rivalries in area history, and this year promises to be a dandy. The Comets are reeling off of a loss, but a 21-8 game to Bismarck-Henning is the closest they’ve played the Blue Devils since the Sangamon Valley Conference and Vermilion Valley Conference merged. On the other hand, Momence defeated Oakwood by its best margin in that same span and has the early looks of one of Class 2A’s top teams. If the Comets want the upset, they’ll need to win in the trenches, and O’Connor is their leader up front. Podowicz is a tremendous athlete out wide, but tremendous athletes is something Momence has in spades.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Momence 28, Central 14

<strong>Watseka (1-0) at Iroquois West (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Watseka — OL/LB Eli Shay, RB/DB DaVincci Lane; Iroquois West — RB/S Christian Gaytan, OL/DE David Perez

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Warriors had plenty to be excited about in their one-sided, weather-delayed win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week, and their reward is an always-intense rivalry game with an Iroquois West squad eager as can be for its first win after last weekend’s six-point loss to Hoopeston. Both teams will rely on running the rock, albeit in different philosophical ways — the Raiders will look to get to the edge with their speed while the Warriors will go with multiple backs and tight ends to gain leverage between the tackles. Lane had some bruising highlight tape from last weekend and is a tough tackle while Gaytan is a fast flyer. Whichever group solidifies itself in the trenches will likely be the one adding to the W column. In matchups as close as this, the home field advantage could also be the determining factor.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Watseka 23, Iroquois West 21

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (1-0) at Oblong (1-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/DB Ethan Tuttle, WR/DB Skylar Estay

<strong>Preview:</strong> After lengthy weather delays Friday and an ultimate postponement to Saturday last weekend, the Bearcats eventually got to 1-0 when Palestine forfeited the game. Once they finally get on-field action going this weekend, look for both Tuttle and Estay to get plenty of opportunities in the passing game and on jet sweeps from the receiver spots. Both players earned split snaps as role players last year, but are ready to rock as the primary perimeter playmakers this season. They have less game experience than Oblong this fall, but just as many wins, and perhaps more talent.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Milford-Cissna Park 52, Oblong 20

<strong>St. Anne (0-1) at Palestine (0-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 4 p.m. Tuesday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/DB Chris Link, WR/DB Matthew Langellier

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Cardinals largely hung with defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state semifinalist Martinsville last week, falling 50-40 in a shootout. While there were positives to take away, head coach Alan Rood also knows that the win was the most important takeaway, and they didn’t get it last weekend. Link was close to 300 yards of offense and scored four times in the opener and has to be one of the most feared backs in the I8FA. Langellier kept them in last week’s game with a late 50-yard score, and if he can be a best friend to quarterback Grant Pomaranski like that on a season-long basis, this St. Anne offense could really find its footing.

<strong>Pick:</strong> St. Anne 44, Palestine 24