CROSS COUNTRY: Local season unofficially kicks off with Irish Conditioner

KANKAKEE — Did Madeline Mellin have a fun few months away from school?

You bet, but not because of any great vacation the Bradley-Bourbonnais senior took.

“The offseason was great,” Mellin said after the girls race of Wednesday’s Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park. “It was my first summer of not being injured. It’s been really fun running with the team all summer.”

The Conditioner has a unique format as runners are still ramping up for the season. Runners race a mile at a time on two-person teams, two miles each for a total of four miles. Schools with at least three two-person teams factored in the team scoring. Morris’ boys and girls, both state-ranked in Class 2A by MileSplit Heartland, swept the team titles.

Mellin, a returning state qualifier in cross country and track, teamed with Ailey McCann on Wednesday and finished fifth in 25:50. Morris beat Chicago Christian 8-26 for the team championship. Herscher edged Bradley 29-30 for third, followed by Beecher (43), Peotone (56) and Kankakee (67).

Like most runners, Mellin and McCann were looking to get a decent workout in as much as anything.

“I really just try to have fun with my team and (make) memories,” Mellin said.

Still, her competitive nature did kick in.

“It brings out the adrenaline, too, that you don’t have in the workout,” Mellin said.

There will be much bigger races for Mellin and the Boilermakers, including Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at Plainfield Central and the First to the Finish Invitational Sept. 14 on the state-meet course at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Being healthy “makes me way more excited for the meets,” Mellin said. “Not hurting, I’m happy and I have a lot more goals.”

McCann also is coming off a good summer.

“Offseason was great,” she said. “We all ran together. ... It was fun, I had a good time with my team.”

Her goal on Wednesday: “Just having fun and getting a positive mindset, getting ready for the season. Just breaking the nerves.”

Bradley’s Sullivan Westover and Kyler Savini were the runners-up in the boys race, finishing in 21:16. Morris beat Bradley 14-16 for the team title. Herscher (18), McNamara (47), Kankakee (57) and Beecher (67) rounded out the scoring.

“I came into this meet and I wanted to win it,” Westover said. “We came in second, but I wasn’t mad about it. We ran some pretty good times. I want to say thank you to our coaches and teammates for helping us out.”

“I was just trying to go out here and have fun,” said Savini, who is aiming to lower his three-mile time to 15:45 this fall.

The Boilermakers graduated a talented senior group, led by cross country and track state qualifier Jeremiah Lanum.

“I think we’ll be pretty good, but we’ll definitely be rebuilding,” said Westover, who is looking to run around 15:30, maybe even a little faster, by the end of the season. “But I think you’ll see B-B a lot next year. We’ll be way better.”

1 M. Martin/D. Martin Morris 24:34.00

2 Mulliin/Moes Chicago Christian 24:53.00

3 Ortiz/Emmerich Morris 25:29.00

4 Valentine/Conley Morris 25:44.00

5 Mellin/McCann BBCHS 25:50.00

6 O’Connor/Venckauskas Herscher 26:05.00

7 Sadus/Burdick Beecher 26:15.00

8 Lines/Lugo Morris 26:17.00

9 Reddy/Hyma BBCHS 27:37.00

10 Rivera/Caporale Chicago Christian 27:44.00

1 C. Swanson/E. Swanson Morris 20:30.00

2 Westover/Savini BBCHS 21:16.00

3 Hovious/Peterson Morris 21:18.00

4 Shepard/Kruse Herscher 21:24.00

5 Lawrence/Cirar BBCHS 21:32.00

6 Szepelak/Benoit Herscher 21:39.00

7 McHugh/Reiter Manteno 21:59.00

8 Provost/Quigley Bishop McNamara 22:15.00

9 McTaggart/Sullivan Watseka 22:17.00

10 Thorson/Damptz Herscher 22:28.00

