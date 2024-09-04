2-Minute Drill: We are so back

There’s not a more exciting day on the prep sports calendar than the first Friday of the high school football season.

It’s like Major League Baseball’s opening day in the sense that every team has a fresh start. Obviously, every team starts every season at 0-0, but there’s a particular excitement-filled awe that comes with these two sports.

It doesn’t matter how the season before went. Whether it’s the state champion defending Wilmington Wildcats or programs like Herscher and Watseka, coming off of two-win seasons, there isn’t a coach or player I talked to over the offseason that didn’t have legitimate reasons to be excited about the prospects of their programs this fall.

And on that first Friday night, whether it’s those players and coaches, their friends and family in the stands or the journalists and broadcasters in the press box, everyone gets to see the beginning stages of those aspiration-filled seasons unfold.

For some teams, that first night couldn’t have gone much better. For others, the starts weren’t as ideal, but no matter how well the first week went, everyone has eight more regular season games to build off what went well and work on what didn’t.

And for several area teams that saw weather delays, hopefully the next eight will be a little dryer.

<strong>Week 1 Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 1:

<ul><li>Nazareth 37, Kankakee 30</li><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Plainfield East 14</li><li>Bishop McNamara 21, Lawrenceville 0</li><li>Wilmington 44, Hope Academy 6</li><li>Morris 31, Coal City 12</li><li>Peotone 55, Muchin College Prep 14</li><li>Manteno 54, Sandwich 32</li><li>Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14</li><li>El Paso-Gridley 27, Reed-Custer 6</li><li>Momence 40, Oakwood 12</li><li>Bismarck-Henning 21, Central 8</li><li>Hoopeston 20, Iroquois West 14</li><li>Watseka 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 2, Palestine 0 (Forfeit)</li><li>Martinsville 50, St. Anne 40</li></ul>

<strong>Kays and Roadrunners provide another competitive opener</strong>

When Kankakee and Nazareth began their Week 1 nonconference matchup three years ago, there were still plenty of questions surrounding an up-and-coming Kays program.

A year removed from their best season ever — an undefeated 2021 regular season and trip to the program’s first-ever state championship game — fans and some of my peers in media wondered if that season was a one-off, or if the Kays were becoming a mid-to-large-sized contender.

Three years later, that question has been answered.

The Kays were on the wrong side of a 37-30 score, but in a game that saw them hold multiple leads, including in the final quarter, they showed once again they’ll be a worthy challenge and tough out in the postseason. It was the third straight game between the Kays and two-time defending state champion Roadrunners that’s been decided by a touchdown or less.

New quarterback Phillip Turner showed no fear under the bright lights after running for a pair of touchdowns. Cedric Terrell III showed that he’ll be a vital piece of the equation in not just offense and defense, but also special teams, where he returned a free kick for a touchdown following a safety. And Keyandre White showed he’s a top-notch defensive back when he intercepted one of the state’s best quarterbacks, Logan Malchuk, for a touchdown.

<strong>Boilers, Irish show promise in convincing wins</strong>

With a largely new cast of main characters, the Bradley-Bourbonnais offense was excited about the variety of talented skillplayers it boasts this year, and with four different players running for at least a touchdown (Ky’ren Edmon, Kenvontae Sutton, Malachi Lee and Isaiah Brown), it’s easy to see why.

Just as impressive in the Boilers’ victory was their defense. The starting unit didn’t allow a point, and even as several fresh faces on the second and third units got plenty of action, they still allowed just 201 yards of total offense, and the special teams added a kickoff return touchdown. If the Boilers can run the ball and play great defense, they’ll be tough all year long, whether Gavin Kohl or Ellis Johnson takes the full-time reins at quarterback.

McNamara lost its quarterback when Karter Krutsinger went down with an injury, but Gavin Antons looked like a seasoned starter himself with a pair of lengthy touchdown passes. Julius May made it an All-City trifecta of return touchdowns when he returned a punt for a touchdown, and the defense couldn’t have been any better than the goose egg they surrendered in Week 1.

After having just a few seniors last year, this year’s Fightin’ Irish squad is much more seasoned and strengthened in head coach Bob Kelly’s second season. If they can knock off Herscher this week, they’ll have a great chance of eventually snapping their two-year playoff skid.

<strong>ICE teams pile on the points</strong>

Three area Illinois Central Eight Conference teams went for at least 40 points in Week 1 — Peotone (55), Manteno (54) and Wilmington (44). While it’s no surprise that the Blue Devils and Wildcats combined for their 99 points by passing a combined zero times, the fact that Manteno also used the ground game so well is a bit of a pleasant surprise.

There’s no doubt the Panthers annually provide one of the most explosive offenses in the area under head coach RJ Haines, as their normal three and four-wide shotgun looks are quarterback-friendly. But through the weather conditions Friday night, it was senior running back Niko Akiyama who saw the lion’s share of the offensive workload, which he took advantage of by going for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As the defending IHSA Class 2A State champions and a perennial power under head coach Jeff Reents, the Wildcats are expected to be at, or at least very near, the top of the ICE again. The Blue Devils and Coal City, who was on the wrong side of one of the state’s best rivalries with Morris, look to once again be strong.

If the Panthers can keep this play going, Herscher’s stellar group of juniors takes the next step forward and Reed-Custer continues its program-wide growth with head coach Gavin Johnston, the ICE can soon reclaim its title as one of the best small-school conferences in the state, regardless of how non-local Streator and Lisle are doing.

<strong>Momence makes conference-wide statement</strong>

A year removed from a co-Vermilion Valley Conference title, one that included a one-score win over Oakwood, Momence and head coach Wayne Walker knew that this year’s season-opener against the Comets would be a big one, and boy did the team answer.

Whether it was at the quarterback spot with Erick Castillo, in the backfield with Marchello Draine, out wide with Brogan Halpin or up front with Nick Charbonneau and company, the Momence made an early case for most explosive conference in the VVC, and after allowing just eight first downs all game, the defense showed its once again pretty good too.

Watseka was also impressive in VVC action, turning a 14-all game at the half into a blowout win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The Buffaloes aren’t exactly the strongest team in the VVC — their last win came in 2019 — but as the Warriors look to continue turning the tides after three total wins in their past two seasons, their strong second-half push is a great sign going forward.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 1:

<strong>PASSING</strong>

Castillo, Mom: 14-for-21, 233 yards, 3 TDs, INT; 27 rushing yards, TD

Pomaranski, SA: 4-for-7, 87 yards, TD, INT

Reardon, RC: 12-for-23, 79 yards; 10 rushing yards

Antons, Mac: 4-for-7, 73 yards, 2 TDs

Harrod, Man: 4-for-10, 57 yards, TD, INT; 66 rushing yards, TD

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Link, SA: 270 yards, 4 TDs

Akiyama, Man: 198 yards, 2 TDs

Rivera, Peo: 164 yards, 3 TDs

Draine, Mom: 132 yards, TD; 46 receiving yards

Farrell, Wil: 128 yards, 4 TDs

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Dau, Mom: 67 yards, TD

Halpin, Mom: 57 yards, 2 TDs

Langellier, SA: 50 yards, TD

Darr, Mac: 44 yards, TD

Tyree, RC: 35 yards