ROUNDUP: Cissna Park wins Timberwolf Tip-Off; Boilers soccer hosts BBCHS Invite

(Saturday) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park won its host season-opening tournament after defeating both Bishop McNamara (25-23, 26-27, 25-17) and Watseka (25-20, 25-11) in championship pool play. Bishop McNamara earned second with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-22 win over the Warriors.

All three teams in the first-place pool had three players make the all-tournament team — Sophie Duis, Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm for Cissna Park, Gianna Brosseau, Kenna Brosseau and Kate Dole for Bishop McNamara and Christa Holohan, Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer for Watseka.

BOYS SOCCER

Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite

The host Boilermakers went 1-2 at their own tournament, defeating Beecher 4-0 Friday before falling 1-0 to Gateway Legacy (Mo.) and a 1-1 shootout loss to Rolling Meadows. Brayden Watters, Bennett Dykstra, Guadalupe Valadez, Humberto Alejandro and Alex Guzman each scored goals over the weekend. Guzman, Valadez, Josh Jones and Hector Davila each notched assists. Tim Martinez totaled nine saves over the weekend while Harrison Adams totaled a dozen saves.

Beecher went 1-1 Saturday, earning a 6-2 win over Rock Island and falling 5-2 to Romeoville. Logan Wilkins and Wences Baumgartner each totaled three goals on the day Saturday, and Tyler Kramer scored twice. Brian Oldenburg had a total of 33 saves over the three-game weekend.

Peotone went 0-3 on the weekend, falling 5-0 to Rolling Meadows Friday before a 3-0 loss to Romeoville and 8-1 loss to Rock Island Saturday.

Regular season

Grant Park 5, Bishop McNamara 1

The Dragons went on the road Saturday morning and returned home with a four-goal win. Luis Maldonado had a hat trick, while Brayden Heldt and Collin Mort each scored. Heldt, Emma Bozzolan, Rigo Venegas, Ethan Rice and Sam Cordes had an assist apiece. Cameron Becker had a pair of saves.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara.

Herscher 6, Watseka-Milford 2

The Tigers picked up a big nonconference victory thanks in large part to Luis Parra, who scored three goals and assisted on two others.

Trevor Hoffeditz scored a pair of goals. Rowan Keigher had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Benoit, Jacob Benoit and Mirza Denizman had an assist apiece. Henry Crain had six saves.

Cara Peterson and Narciso Solorzano each scored for the Warriors. Owen Avelar had an assist and Jason Moore tallied 11 saves.

(Friday) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Trinity 2, Donovan 0

No individual stats were available for the Eagles, who earned 25-17, 25-12 set victories.

Laylah Lou Walters had three aces and two assists for Donovan. Madelyn Loy had a pair of aces. Layne Heffelfinger had an ace and two digs.

BOYS GOLF

Peotone 183, Momence 215, Grant Park 225

The Blue Devils came out on top of Friday’s triangular against two River Valley Conference foes in nonconference action. Joe Hasse and Mason Early split medalist honors after shooting matching 43s. Gavin Costanzo shot a 46 and Josh Barta had a 51.

No individual stats were available for Momence. Preston Wallace led Grant Park with a 49. He was followed by Aaron Herz (51), Gavin Franken (58) and Isaiah Salin (67).