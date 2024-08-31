FOOTBALL: Kays on wrong side of thriller at Nazareth; Manteno, BBCHS, Peotone go for 50-plus

(Friday)

Nazareth 37, Kankakee 30

The Kays fell a score short in Friday’s contest at the two-time defending IHSA Class 5A State champion Roadrunners in a game that saw a total of five lead changes, including one after the Kays fell behind by 13 points in the second half.

The scoring opened when the Kays scored a safety on Nazareth quarterback Logan Malchuk’s intentional grounding penalty in the endzone, and then saw Cedric Terrell III return the ensuing kick 80 yards for a touchdown that made it 9-0 Kays just over four minutes into the game.

The Roadrunners scored the next two touchdowns — a 44-yard touchdown pass from Malachuk to Trenton Walker and a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Malchuk that gave the hosts a 14-9 lead after a quarter.

Kankakee quarterback Phillip Turner quickly put the Kays back ahead on a 30-yard touchdown run of his own with 8:09 left in the first half, but the Roadrunners took a 20-16 halftime lead after Lesroy Tittle ran in a five-yard touchdown with 2:09 left in the half.

After a 31-yard Frankie Nicholas field goal gave Nazareth a 23-16 lead with 5:20 left in the third, the Roadrunners extended their lead to 29-16 with 30 seconds left in the third on a one-yard touchdown run by Edward McClain Jr.

The Kays fought back in the fourth, when Turner’s 15-yard touchdown run just a minute into the frame made it a 29-23 game, and a Keyandre White 45-yard interception return for a touchdown on the ensuing Nazareth possession put them ahead 30-29 with 9:32 on the clock.

But the Roadrunners had one more big play in them, as Malachuk found Jake Cestone for the eventual game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass with 3:46 remaining.

“We obviously had a big special teams [touchdown] there and our defense had a score, so we have to figure out a way to get better,” Kays head coach Miles Osei said. “The kids have a goal of something bigger, so we’ve gotta progress and get better.

“But yeah, the atmosphere was great. Obviously coach [Tim] Racki does a really good job at Nazareth.”

Turner was 10-for-18 for 51 yards and ran for a pair of scores. James Stampley had nine carries for 36 yards and Ethan Hunt added 32 yards on five carries. Kennyan Chandler took two carries for 26 yards and had a team-high 23 receiving yards.

Malachuk went 17-for-32 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and ran for a touchdown as well.

The Kays (0-1) host Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Manteno 54, Sandwich 32</strong>

The Panthers will start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2016 after an impressive rushing attack on their home turf Friday.

Niko Akiyama ran for 198 of the Panthers’ 258 rushing yards, including a pair of touchdowns, on 24 carries. Quarterback Connor Harrod ran for three touchdowns and 66 yards on 10 carries, and was also 4-for-10 passing for 57 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Tyler Buehler caught Harrod’s 24-yard touchdown pass and also ran for 94 yards and a score on four carries. Nathan Hupe had a pair of catches for 22 yards.

Manteno (1-0) will visit Plano (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Plainfield East 14</strong>

The Boilermakers won their fourth straight season opener, the most recent coming in dominant fashion on the road, as the team ran for a combined 263 yards and six touchdowns.

Freshman Ky’ren Edmon needed just six carries to tally 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his high school debut. Malachi Lee ran for a 43-yard touchdown and had two catches for 15 yards. Kenvontae Sutton went for 42 yards and a pair of scores on seven carries. Isaiah Brown had a touchdown and 28 yards on four carries. Isaac Allison had 40 yards on five carries.

Ellis Johnson was 2-for-4 passing for 30 yards and added 18 rushing yards. Gavin Kohl was 3-for-7 for 28 yards and an interception. Jacob Berns had a 28-yard reception.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) will host Thornwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Peotone 55, Muchin College Prep 14</strong>

The Blue Devils needed just 20 offensive plays, all runs, to tally 298 yards and six touchdowns, adding another score on defense and special teams apiece.

Chase Rivera ran wild for Peotone, going for 164 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. Tucker Cain had 72 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Ruben Velasco’s only rushing attempt was a one-yard touchdown.

Wyatt Smith returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ran for 17 yards. Connor Pasch had an interception return for a touchdown and added 24 rushing yards.

Peotone (1-0) will visit Marengo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Momence 40, Oakwood 12</strong>

After a two-hour weather delay that took out the scoreboard, Momence’s offensive surge would have given the scoreboard a test had the weather not beat them to the punch in Vermilion Valley Conference action Friday.

Erick Castillo accounted for 260 yards of offense (233 passing, 27 rushing) and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) on 14-for-21 passing. Marchello Draine ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and had three catches for 46 yards. Brogan Halpin caught four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Dau caught a pair of passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Calvin Mitchell also found the endzone on a four-yard run.

Momence (1-0) hosts Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Watseka 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20</strong>

After a lengthy halftime delay with the game tied at 14, the Warriors opened the second half with 28-straight points to run away with their first win of the year against their VVC foes.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Watseka (1-0) will visit Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14</strong>

After facing a 20-0 halftime deficit, the Tigers rallied back to make it a 20-14 game after the third quarter, but their comeback bid ultimately came up short.

No individual stats were immediately available.

The Tigers (0-1) visit Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Morris 31, Coal City 12</strong>

The Coalers trailed just 10-6 after a quarter before succumbing to their nonconference rivals Friday.

Landin Benson ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Brody Widlowski returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown. Zander Meents was 3-for-8 for 14 yards and an interception. Matthew Crichton went 4-for-7 for 30 yards and three picks. Danny Young had three catches for 30 yards. Gabe McHugh totaled 14 yards on three receptions.

Coal City (0-1) visits Canton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Bismarck-Henning 21, Central 8</strong>

The Comets struck first on a one-yard touchdown run that was followed by a Derrek Rodriguez 2-point conversion, but saw the Blue Devils score the final three touchdowns in VVC action.

Shule was 8-for-13 passing for 54 yards and added 11 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aidan Podowicz had five catches for 34 yards and added 22 rushing yards on five attempts. Evan Cox had eight carries for 31 yards. Rocco Trevino had a 17-yard reception and intercepted a pass.

The Comets (0-1) will visit Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6</strong>

The Comets trailed by just a point at halftime, but saw the visiting Titans emerge in the second half Friday.

Jacob Reardon was 12-for-23 passing for 79 yards and added 10 rushing yards. Landen Robinson had a 22-yard touchdown run. Brady Tyree (35 yards), Collin Monroe (22 yards) and Thomas Emery (19 yards) had two receptions apiece.

Reed-Custer (0-1) will head to Harvard for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

<strong>(Saturday)</strong>

<strong>Bishop McNamara 21, Lawrenceville 0</strong>

The Fightin’ Irish opened their season with a nonconference road shutout victory. Julius May returned a punt for a touchdown. Gavin Antons threw for two touchdowns, one to Coen Demack and one to Richie Darr.

Antons was 4-for-7 passing for 73 yards and the two touchdowns, and also had a two-yard catch. Jordan Calloway had 10 carries for 58 yards. May ran six times for 19 yards and caught two passes for four yards. Darr had two catches for 44 yards and his score. Demack’s lone reception was his 16-yard touchdown. Dashaun Whiters ran for 49 yards on six carries and Karter Krutsinger added 20 yards on five attempts.

Toby Hansen had a sack and a forced fumble. Demack blocked a punt.

Bishop McNamara (1-0) hosts Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Hoopeston 20, Iroquois West 14</strong>

After falling in an early 14-0 hole in the first, the Raiders were able to come back and tie the game in the third before a fourth-quarter Cornjerkers score sealed the deal.

Izzy Alvarez was 7-for-11 passing for 45 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and he also ran for a team-high 50 yards on two carries. Christian Gaytan had 48 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Chase Ritzma had three catches for 27 yards. Aiden Miller caught a 10-yard touchdown.

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park 2, Palestine 0 (Forfeit)</strong>

After weather delayed Friday night’s game to Saturday, the visitors were not able to make the trip to Milford and instead took a forfeit.

The Bearcats (1-0) visit Oblong at 7 p.m. Friday.

Iroquois West (0-1) will host Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.