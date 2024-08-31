FOOTBALL: Despite Link's monster day, Martinsville fends off St. Anne

ST. ANNE — There was a certain buzz felt at the Russell A. Cotton Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.

When the St. Anne football hosted the Martinsville Bluestreaks, a team that last year finished 9-3 and was a win away from reaching the state championship game, it felt like a prove-it game for a Cardinals program eyeing its own first-ever playoff appearance.

Behind a four-touchdown day from Chris Link and some positive breaks early, the Cardinals looked prime to give the defending state semifinalists more than they could ask for, but the visitors were able to pull away in the middle quarters and hold on late for a 50-40 victory.

“They are technically sound and well coached. They’re pretty mentally tough. … They completed the game,” Cardinals head coach Alan Rood said of Martinsville. “We just need to keep working on our [defense] and being technically sound as they are.

“If we could do that, we’ll be just as good as them.”

The scoring began early as Martinsville senior quarterback Kaiden Simon had a 38-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Bluestreaks an 8-0 lead just under two minutes in the game. The first Cardinals drive resulted in a touchdown as well, Link’s first of the day from 15 yards out.

After the touchdown, St. Anne had captured some of its momentum back, but not enough to satisfy itself. Enter junior Brigham Hays, the Cardinals kicker. On the ensuing kickoff, he recovered his own onside kick right on the midfield logo to give the Cardinals another opportunity to score.

“I just knew we had to get something going, Hays said. “So I went to make the play and it happened.”

And the Cardinals took advantage of what Hays did, scoring on the very next play when Link yet again ran in a touchdown, this time a 48-yard score. The Cardinals had a 14-8 lead and Link was setting himself up for a monster game. He ended with 270 yards and four touchdowns.

“He had a great game. We blocked really good for him a lot of the times,” Rood said of Link. “There were a couple times [where] he made a lot of things happen himself, and he didn’t want to be stopped and he kept working.”

Link was happy with his effort, but not happy enough, as the 0-1 record his team now carries meant more than his single-player stats.

“I did good, but I didn’t do good enough because we didn’t win,” Link said. “Look, I did good, but I can definitely do better.”

Martinsville outscored the Cardinals 28-0 to finish the first half of play, including a 20-0 second quarter that made the score 36-14 in favor of the Bluestreaks at halftime.

The Cardinals opened up the second half with another Link rushing touchdown to bring them even closer to the Bluestreaks at 36-20. The teams traded touchdowns with each other throughout the third and into the fourth, where senior Deion Fifer scored a rushing touchdown and Link had his fourth touchdown to bring the Cardinals within 10, 50-40.

After another late-game defensive stand, the Cardinals took over on their own 40-yard line. In a make-or-break situation, junior quarterback Grant Pomaranski threw to fellow junior receiver Matthew Langellier, who juked out a couple Bluestreaks and ran in a 50-yard touchdown. With 1:12 remaining, the Cardinals felt like they had some life heading into the following onside kick.

Unfortunately, the onside kick was recovered by Martinsville. The Bluestreaks would kneel out the remaining clock and get out of St. Anne with a win.

Even though this was not the week one result the Cardinals wanted, the improvement from last year’s team is noticeable and positive.

“Much improved,” Rood said from last year’s 3-6 mark. “We are a better team and we’re going to continue to get better, for sure.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Pomaranski finished 4-for-7 for 87 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Link had 26 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Fifer had three carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Four Cardinals had a catch, including Langellier, who had a 50-yard reception and a touchdown.

Ben Harpster and Langellier had eight tackles to lead the team. Harpster had a sack as well.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals travel down to Palestine to take on the Pioneers at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

“Week 2, Palestine, that’s all I’m worried about, and that’s all we’re going to be worried about,” Rood said.