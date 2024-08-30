ROUNDUP: Central, Beecher soccer open victorious; Timberwolf Tip-Off begins

(Wednesday) BOYS SOCCER

Central 4, Bishop McNamara 2

No individual stats were available for the Comets, who opened their season with a nonconference victory.

Yahir Hernandez had both McNamara goals, one of them assisted by Jaxon Rowell. Danny Buzas had three saves and Juan Torres recorded a pair of saves.

Beecher 1, Richards 0

The Bobcats also earned a nonconference victory to open their season. No individual stats were available.

Crete-Monee 3, Herscher 2

The Tigers were on the wrong side of a one-goal game in their season opener. Connor Buckley and Luis Parra had Herscher’s two goals. Kanden Venckauskas had an assist and Henry Crain had eight saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 2, Kankakee 0

The Warriors were in control in their opener, taking their two sets 25-21, 25-16. Lauren Tegtmeyer had eight kills and a block and Ella Smith added six kills. Noelle Schroeder had nine digs and a pair of aces, the latter of which was also accomplished by Megan Martin. Christa Holohan had 13 assists and six digs, and Haven Storm also added six digs.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

The Warriors made it two straight-set wins Wednesday after picking up a 25-22, 25-13 win in their nightcap. Tegtmeyer once again led in kills (eight) and also had eight digs and two aces. Smith added four kills. Holohan had 13 assists and four aces. Schroeder had eight digs, and Thayren Rigsby had a pair of blocks.

Seneca 2, Peotone 0

The Blue Devils suffered a straight-set nonconference loss Wednesday. Peyton Bisping had a team-high nine kills, while Ella Stupegia added nine digs. Mia Connolley had five kills, six digs and an ace. Allie Werner added eight assists, seven digs and a pair of kills. Alyssa Lattz also had a pair of kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coal City 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

The Coalers picked up a sweep of the Boilermakers Wednesday. Rebecca Hall defeated Mary Claire Dwyer 7-6 (3), 6-3. Kyla Kohler earned a forfeit win in the second singles match.

In doubles action, the Coalers saw Camryn Planeta and Bridget Feeney, Kyla Stark and Lanie Winke and Kamryn Hansen and Olivia Weatherbee all win in doubles action.

Watseka 7, Schlarman 2

The Warriors got five singles and two doubles wins in Wednesday’s meeting with Schlarman. Sarah Parsons (8-6), Marisa Clark (8-5), Onyx Greene (8-2), Rose Joester (8-0) and Reagan Anderson (8-0) all won in singles. Parsons and Kiaria Wright won in doubles action, as did Greene and Lilli Sorenson.

BOYS GOLF

Peotone 169, Reed-Custer 207

Joe Hasse shot a one-under 35 to propel the Blue Devils to a commanding Illinois Central Eight Conference win. He was joined on the scorecard by Mason Early (41), Gavin Costanzo (43) and Donovan Esquivel (50).

No individual scores were available for the Comets.

Kankakee-Herscher 169, Watseka 215, Donovan 232, Milford NA

The Kays got great scores throughout their lineup to come out on top Wednesday, led by medalist Parker Mulladay’s 39. Cooper Meredith was a stroke back with a 40, followed by Jaxson Joiner’s 44 and Jett Feth’s 46.

Andrew Snoweden paced the Warriors with a 51, followed closely by Mason Galyen’s 52. David Parmenter shot a 55 and Andrew Yates finished with a 57.

Preston Dewitt’s 46 was the top score for the Wildcats. Carter Ponton shot a 51, followed by Collin Carlson (64) and Seth Boyajean (71).

Milford had two golfers hit the links. Hixon Lafond shot a 58 and Isaac Schaumburg shot a 63.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 230, Donovan NA, Milford NA

Watseka’s Rennah Barrett shot a match-best 50 to lead the Warriors. She was followed by Kyah Westerfield (56), Sophie Simpson (60) and Ainsley Urban (64).

Laylah Lou Walters shot a 53 to lead Donovan, followed by Haley Cavanaugh’s 69. The Bearcats were represented by Molly Harms (69), Hallie Scott (73) and Sophie Newman (79).

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 9, Bishop McNamara 0

Dane Noffsinger, Dylan Fatlan and Luke Munsterman all scored twice for the Coalers in the nonconference win at home. Adrian Dames, Kaleb Reinert and Carter Hollis added one goal each. Creed Macaluso contributed two assists, while Noffsinger, Munsterman and Evan Greggain added one assist each. Danny Buzas had five saves for McNamara.

Grant Park 9, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Dragons picked up their first win of the season as Brayden Heldt had two goals and two assists. Luis Maldonado added two goals, while Ethan Rice, Ryder Greenholt, Collin Mort, Rigo Venegas and Ian Hamann scored one goal each. Oliver Malkowski contributed two assists, while Rice and Sam Cordes had one assist each. Cameron Becker had one save to earn the shutout.

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Watseka/Milford 0

Watseka/Milford was down just 1-0 at halftime before Oakwood/Salt Fork pulled away. No individual stats were available for Watseka/Milford.

BOYS GOLF

BBCHS 171, Reed-Custer 215

Kaden Davis shot a 4-over 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Boilermakers past the Comets at Kankakee Elks. Max LaMore (42), Jake Kehoe (43) and Cody Freitas (45) completed Bradley’s scoring. Kyle Highland led Reed-Custer with a 47, followed by Chandler Lowe (54), Caedon Baumgartner (55) and Carter Slager (59).

Coal City 179, Wilmington 201

Jerry Carlson shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Coalers to the Illinois Central Eight win over the Wildcats at High Point in Essex. Culan Lindemuth (44), Jaxon Duke (46) and Frankie Ponio (48) completed Coal City’s scoring. Wilmington was paced by Joey Lewsader (48), followed by Brycn Feil (50), Parker Hazzard (51), Caius Drown (52) and Drew Jackson (52).

Peotone 176, Lisle 202

Medalist Joe Hasse shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Blue Devils to the Illinois Central Eight win at Green Garden in Frankfort. Also scoring for Peotone were Mason Early (42), Gavin Costanzo (48) and Josh Barta (49).

Iroquois West 200, Donovan 213, Milford NS

Hixon Lafond (51) and Isaac Schaumburg (57) posted season-best scores for Milford at Shewami in Sheldon. No individual scores were available for Iroquois West or Donovan.

GIRLS GOLF

Coal City 198, Wilmington 278

Medalist Dakota Clubb shot a 46 to lead the Coalers past the Wildcats in Illinois Central Eight action at High Point in Essex. Madi Petersen (49), Kylee Kennell (50) and Darcy Ness (53) rounded out Coal City’s scoring. Wilmington’s individual scores were unavailable.

Watseka 232, Grant Park 235, Beecher 237

Watseka improved to 6-0 by winning the triangular at Cardinal Creek in Beecher. Ainsley Urban led the Warriors with a 56, followed by Rennah Barrett (58), Kyah Westerfield (58) and Sophie Simpson (60). For Grant Park, Leah Etter earned medalist honors with a 53. Kennedy Marcotte (57), Jessie Smaga (60) and Kami Marshalek (65) completed the Dragons’ scoring. Beecher’s top four were Fiona Hagen-Storbeck (55), Sam Loftin (59), Kaylee Zelhart (60) and Katie Gregory (63).

Milford Triangular

At Shewami in Sheldon, Sophie Newman (72) and Hallie Scott (77) competed for Milford. No individual or team scores were available for Donovan or Iroquois West.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Morris 2, Coal City 0

The Coalers dropped to 1-1 with a 25-16, 25-23 loss. Emma Rodriguez led Coal City with seven kills and three digs, while Sydney Larson had seven assists and four service points. Jaela Vasquez contributed six assists and five service points.

Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara won twice on the second day of the tourney in Milford, sweeping Central 25-12, 25-11 and beating Milford 25-12, 25-16. Milford also beat Central 25-22, 25-19. No individual stats were available.