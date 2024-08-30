FOOTBALL: Farrell's four scores, dominant defense propel Wilmington past Hope

WILMINGTON — Three yards a carry.

That’s the goal every time Kyle Farrell, or any other Wilmington running back, takes a handoff for the Wildcats. But like seemingly every game of his high school career, Farrell and his teammates did much more than that, as the senior wing back ran for 128 of the Wildcats’ 274 yards and four of their six touchdowns, as the Wildcats used their signature combination of a disciplined double wing ground attack and stifling defense to open the 2024 season with a convincing 44-6 home victory against Hope Academy at Jeff Reents Stadium Friday night

“You’ve gotta play physical, gotta go hard,” Farrell said. “Three yards a carry is what we want; three yards a carry is a first down, and if we happen to break it, we break it.

“You’ve just gotta trust in your line, and I know they’re gonna get me those three.”

After quickly forcing an Eagles punt on the opening drive, the Wildcats took over in plus-territory on their own first possession, a six-play, 46-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown from Farrell. On the ensuing PAT attempt, holder Joe Van Duyne corralled a bobbled hold and found Declan Moran for an unconventional 2-point conversion and 8-0 Wildcats lead just under eight minutes in.

The Eagles used a pair of big plays to quickly respond and get themselves immediately on the scoreboard. On their first play off the Wildcats touchdown, Aaron Green took a jet sweep for 35 yards, putting the Eagles in Wilmington territory at the 43-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Justin Houston broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown scamper that made it 8-6 Wilmington with 2:26 to play in the first.

But then the Wildcats defense buckled down. After struggling with proper pursuit angles to account for the Eagles’ team speed, the Wildcats made their proper adjustments, including a more aggressive approach, allowing just two total first downs in the second and third quarters.

“I think the biggest thing was adjusting to their speed,” Wildcats head coach Jeff Reents said. “They got us a couple times on some jets and quarterback draws, but what I was happy with was they got us once, then we shut it down pretty good.

“I was happy with the kids doing what we wanted to do.”

As they hunkered down defensively, the Wildcats kept things rolling offensively. Farrell scored his second one-yard touchdown of the night on their next possession to make it a 14-6 contest 2:30 into the second quarter.

After Houston was hit while he went to throw, Nate Cupples recovered a fumble at the Hope 5-yard line, and after a false start pushed them back five yards, Ryan Kettman ran in with a 10-yard score to make it 21-6 just over two minutes later.

Farrell’s third score of the game came five minutes later, a 10-yarder of his own to put the hosts ahead 28-6 at the half. Reid Waldron’s 35-yard field goal made it 31-6 with five minutes left in the third, before Farrell broke a 36-yard touchdown run a minute into the fourth and Kurtis Brassard put it on ice with a four-yard touchdown in the closing minutes.

Matched up with an Eagles program that’s developed into one of the most formidable small, private football programs in the state the past decade — and an IHSA Class 1A semifinalist a year ago — Farrell and the defending Class 2A State champions knew they had a more-than-worthy opponent coming to town Friday.

But he also knows he plays for an all-time great coaching staff that would have them ready to rock.

“Credit to Hope, they’re a really good team,” Farrell said. “We came out, played our game and it just happened to go our way today.

“But our coaches push us so hard, and that instills that confidence in our teammates every time we come out here.”

Farrell wasn’t the only Wildcats running back to eclipse the century mark either. Kettman, a junior and another returning starter in the Wilmington backfield, ran for 116 yards and a touchdown of his own.

“Obviously Kyle and Kettman had really good games, but I’m really proud of our kids,” Reents said. “We have a lot to work on, but I’m really proud of tonight.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell’s 128 yards and four scores came on 21 carries, while Kettman needed 13 attempts for his 116 yards. Kettman and Hunter Osipavicius each had interceptions defensively. Farrell added a sack and Cupples recovered a fumble.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats (1-0) hit the road to take on former Interstate 8 Conference rival Sandwich (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.