GIRLS GOLF: McNamara earns narrow All-City win over Boilers

BOURBONNAIS — Anytime All-City rivals meet up in any sport, there’s an extra bit of familiarity that the local student-athletes have with their opponents compared to the typical conference action in the Chicago suburbs.

The greatest recent example of that was seen at Aspen Ridge Thursday, where Bishop McNamara’s Cassidy Novak and her close friend and former Fightin’ Irish teammate, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Liv Contreras, tied atop the individual leaderboard with matching 51s in an evening that saw the Fightin’ Irish earn a three-stroke team victory, 216-219, to earn this year’s All-City championship (Editor’s note: Kankakee is not competing at the team capacity in girls golf this fall).

“It was so fun,” Novak said of her medalist-worthy day with her pal. “I asked [head coach] Gigi Tyson to play with her today, and we had and had a great time.

“It was really fun, I was looking forward to it all year.”

While there was still plenty of classic All-City banter, including jokingly giving each other bad advice on reading the greens, the vibes were all positive, even in the heat of a close battle for the All-City title.

“We gave each other a few wrong reads on the green,” Novak said with a chuckle. “But overall we were both supporting each other.

“Every shot we hit, we were in a good spot. We both hit the same, which is what we were trying to do.”

The rivalry is also something Tyson enjoyed. As a McNamara mom long before she was a coach, Tyson knows that the girls in opposite uniforms Thursday have lifelong friendships with one another ahead.

“It’s really great,” Tyson said. “Our history, as parents, our kids were athletes and they competed against Bradley, and there’s always a little rivalry.

“What happens in the end, is they become friends later in life, like the best of friends. So it’s great that they have these memories.”

With Novak and Contreras tied at the top of the individual leaderboard, it was the Fightin Irish depth that prevailed narrowly as a team.

Delaney Kuntz shot a 53, followed closely behind by Ava Brockell’s 54 and a 58 from Lydia Nugent.

Although it was common for McNamara golfers to leave the 18th green disappointed with their scores — a drive and desire Tyson said she loves to see in her team — the third-year head coach was pleased with how her team handled the ups and downs Thursday.

“All the kids work so hard, and they have peaks and valleys,” Tyson said. “When they’re peaking, they’re so joyful, and when they have a slump, you just have to cheer them on and work them back up again.”

When Tyson took over the program three years ago, the girls didn’t compete at the team level. Rather, individual girls would compete with the boys. With a roster size of nine this fall, Tyson can’t help but love the trending upward arrow on the program.

“Since it’s a sport that I love to play, I love to see these young people come out and learn the game of golf,” Tyson said.

The Boilers squad they defeated Thursday is a much different one than head coach Kathy Colclasure has fielded in recent years. With six seniors from a year ago now graduated, including the four-year varsity trio of Gabby Hubbs, Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene, an entirely new cast of five full-time varsity players and an alternating JV trio in the sixth spot make up this year’s squad.

On Thursday, four of those five finished within a stroke of one another. After Contreras’ 51, the Boilers scored three 56s from Isabelle O’Malley, Allie Trudeau and Beatrice White to round out their scorecard. Claire Steinacker shot a 57.

“It’s a younger group than last year, but they’re working their tails off,” Colclasure said. “They’re making gains with time, and they’re just fun to be with.

“They’ve got all hard, they do their best, there’s nobody that gives less,” she continued. “They’re going out and giving everything they can.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers return to action when they host Lincoln-Way West in SouthWest Suburban Conference action at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Aspen Ridge. The Irish have a bit of a break before they host Timothy Christian at the Kankakee Elks Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.