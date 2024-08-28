Young-but-experienced Comets set sights on playoff return

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Brian Spooner (30th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 194-116, 180-91 at Central

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A First Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Semifinalist, 2012

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 4-5

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

9/6 @Momence 7 p.m.

9/14 @Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 p.m.

9/19 @Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/27 Watseka 7 p.m.

10/4 Westville 7 p.m.

10/11 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

10/18 Iroquois West 7 p.m.

10/25 Salt Fork 7 p.m.

With 30 IHSA Playoff appearances, including 21 under head coach Brian Spooner, the Central football program is as accustomed to postseason play as anyone in the area.

That's why, after a 4-5 finish that saw them miss the postseason field by a single victory, this year's young-but-experienced group of Comets is ready to get back to playoff tradition this fall.

"I think they’re pretty excited and I think they feel they have a lot to prove," Spooner said. "We have a small senior class, so a lot of juniors and some sophomores are gonna be contributing, but I think the seniors who are back, and a lot of those juniors that played on varsity, want to end up on the right side of the win-loss column.

"Last year we were that close and didn’t get there," he added. "The seniors fought hard and we just couldn’t get it done, and I think this group is eager to get it done."

One of those seniors, Aidan Podowicz, will move from quarterback to wide receiver, where Bishop McNamara transfer Rocco Trevino and Derek Meier will also look for action. With Podowicz, who threw for 880 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 435 yards and six touchdowns, Spooner hopes to find new ways to scheme his best athlete the ball.

"We felt we could move him out there and maybe utilize him better, and maybe protect him better," Spooner said. "He got a little banged up back there [at quarterback] last year and is a kid we can’t afford to not have on the field.

"He can be a difference-maker when he’s on the field. He’s not big, but man, is he quick, fast and athletic."

In at quarterback will be junior Brady Shule, whose 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame will allow the opportunity for running the ball between the tackles as well as finding playmakers in the passing game. As he continues to develop his technique, Spooner likes what he sees with his new signal-caller.

"He has shown some savviness this summer, which is really what we want, and he throws a decent ball," Spooner said. "Once we get some of those things tweaked the way we want, I think he can be successful at that position."

Evan Cox and Derrek Rodriguez are back to resume their running back duties, and Brody O'Connor is the top returner for a line that includes Jake Thompson, John Bostic, Grant Brault and Dylan Dorris. After a year of experience a year ago for the most part, a young line of four juniors and a sophomore (Thompson) look beyond their years.

"We have this nucleus of kids, even though they’re young, who have played varsity football," Spooner said. "Usually when you go from JV to varsity, there’s that adjustment to speed, quickness and size.

"They’ve seen that now, so they should be a little more comfortable out there."

With a small roster, there will be plenty of two-way play with that starting offense on the defensive side. The offensive linemen will rotate on the defensive line, where senior Ethan Izaguirre will compete for snaps. Shule and sophomore Owen Palmateer will man the middle linebacker spots, with Cox and Rodriguez on the outside. Meier will roam at safety, with Trevino at corner on one side and several players fighting for snaps on the other side.

"We’re gonna make sure these kids are in shape so they can play for four quarters and not tire down," Spooner said. "It might take a while, but we’ll get to that point."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>0: </strong>Times the Comets have missed consecutive postseasons in head coach Brian Spooner’s 26 years as head coach. Central missed the playoffs by a game after going 4-5 last year.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Aidan Podowicz | Senior | WR</strong>

<strong>Teammate who’s the best at video games:</strong> Evan Cox

<strong>Favorite ice cream flavor:</strong> Superman

<strong>Go-to karaoke song:</strong> Anything Zach Bryan

<strong>Celebrity crush:</strong> Livvy Dunne

<strong>Song that’s stuck in your head:</strong> “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

<strong>Favorite appetizer:</strong> Loaded nachos