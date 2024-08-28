Who to watch for on local prep football fields

The usually disgustingly warm and muggy days were largely replaced with calm sunshine and gentle breezes that dreams are made of. The number of local girls in tackle football continues to see its climb, while the tackle teams at Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee now share their turf with girls flag football teams, the first two of their kind in area history.

And while there have been a few (honestly, pretty nice and refreshing) changes to the norm, one thing has remained the same through August — it just feels good to have football back again.

As the Daily Journal prepares to cover what surely seems like yet another potentially powerful season — between the team and individual history made all over the area the past several years, it's impressive how many of those we've had lately — there will be some slight changes to our coverage than past seasons.

Due to our new print schedule of Wednesdays and Saturdays, print editions printed the afternoon before their publication, game stories and coverage will primarily be featured online. Stories and roundups will be available on daily-journal.com/sports as soon as possible every Friday night, with full stories and coverage also available in the Monday e-edition (Editor's note: Week 1 will be found Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday).

Because of that, the weekly 2-Minute Drill column, which will now join the Game of the Week and preview capsules in the Wednesday print edition, will have even more emphasis on the prior week's games than in past years. We will also be trying some new ideas, whether that's in print editions, on our website or on social media to continue and bring fans the prep coverage they deserve.

And there should be plenty of thrilling news to deliver. Nine Daily Journal All-Area players return, with another eight special and honorable mentions also back. And whether it's hall-of-fame coaches like Wilmington's Jeff Reents and Central's Brian Spooner or younger coaches like Bishop McNamara's Bob Kelly and Watseka's Max Fransen, they all know it's the players who allow those special seasons to happen.

For each area team to reach the playoffs, and beyond, here is one player — whether an established presence or budding star — who can help their teams to glory.

<strong>All-City</strong>

<strong>Julius May | Bishop McNamara | Junior | RB/WR/DB</strong>

The younger brother of 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year and 2023 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Neal May, baby brother transferred to Bishop McNamara last year, where he got to learn under four-year starter Jaydon Wright and will now be a major focal point of what the Fightin' Irish want to do. While he had just 118 yards of offense on 24 touches last year, he could end up seeing close to that many per game between the run and pass, showing a balance of speed, vision and toughness whether lined up in the backfield or out wide. The Irish are starved for offense after averaging just 6.6 points per game a year ago, and May can certainly provide it.

<strong>Lyzale Edmon | Bradley-Bourbonnais | Junior | WR/DB</strong>

He showed it plenty in spurts last fall, especially when he returned a punt for what appeared to be a late game-winning touchdown in the Class 7A second round at Normal before a penalty brought it back, but Edmon has the potential to go down as one of the most athletic talents in perhaps the area's most talent-rich generation. After sticking mostly to defense last year, where he excelled at cornerback, Edmon has the speed and football IQ to be great, and he seems to add muscle by the week. The Boilermakers are giddy about their talent at the skill spots this year, and Edmon and little brother, freshman Ky'Ren Edmon, are big reasons why.

<strong>James Stampley | Kankakee | Senior | RB/DB</strong>

There were moments in last year's Class 6A quarterfinal matchup with juggernaut East St. Louis that Stampley, also known as "Dink," looked like the unquestioned best player on the field. There's no doubt the senior standout has been one of the area's best pure football players since he transferred from St. Rita after his freshman year, and the same goes for Kays receiver and defensive back Keyandre White. But as both players go into their senior years, they'll have even more of an opportunity to make their impact felt on a Kays program that's been surging like no other local program other than perhaps defending Class 2A champions Wilmington.

<strong>Illinois Central Eight Conference</strong>

<strong>Landin Benson | Coal City | Senior | RB/LB</strong>

Benson could skip his senior year of high school athletics and still go down as one of the school's most prolific athletes ever. A two-time individual and team wrestling state champion, Benson has his sights set on the school's rushing record books, entering the season with 2,411 yards and 36 touchdowns. The Coalers are looking for a deeper postseason run this year, and Benson's certainly capable of taking them there.

<strong>Tanner Jones | Herscher | Junior | QB/S</strong>

The Tigers have more options for this spot than almost anyone. It could have been running back and linebacker Alek Draper, three-year linebacker Cody Flynn, the entire offensive line, or several other players. But if the Tigers make the giant leap they look to make, it will be because Jones continued to grow into his potential as a passer and thrower, and also solidified himself even more as one of the area's most sturdy safeties.

<strong>Ruben Velasco | Peotone | Senior | QB/S</strong>

Chase Rivera is one of the top returning running backs in the area, and will see plenty of carries in the Blue Devils' run-heavy approach, but with a quarterback as capable as Velasco, head coach Apostolos "Tolly" Tsiamas can see his offense go to the next level. If Velasco can break 1,000 yards passing and Rivera again goes over 1,000 on the ground, nobody will want to see the Blue Devils come November.

<strong>Cooper Monk | Manteno | Senior | OL/DL</strong>

The continued development of junior quarterback Connor Harrod, who looks every bit the part, is of the upmost importance for the Manteno offense, and Monk and the rest of a dependable offensive line can allow him to do just that. Whether it was on the gridiron or as the starting center of the basketball team, Monk's leadership as a junior last year was beyond his years, and he enters 2024 as one of the most exciting linemen to keep an eye on on either side of the ball.

<strong>Jacob Reardon | Reed-Custer | Senior | QB/DB</strong>

After he took over the quarterback job a year earlier than planned due to injury above him on the depth chart, Reardon showed signs he can be the guy. During the Comets' recent historic run between 2021-22, quarterback Jake McPherson changed games with his lethal dual-threat abilities. While he won't be asked to be an all-time great like McPherson, Reardon's 469 rushing yards from the QB position indicate he can certainly do what's needed.

<strong>Zach Ohlund | Wilmington | Junior | OL/LB</strong>

Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettman are as good a pair of wingbacks one will find, and Ohlund helps give them giant holes to run through. As Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said best of Ohlund, "the bright lights don't scare him." After excelling on both sides of the line as a sophomore, Ohlund will return to his guard position, but moves from the d-line to middle linebacker. If the Wildcats earn their third state title in four years, there's a good chance Ohlund will have developed into an All-Area, and perhaps all-state, linebacker.

<strong>Vermilion Valley Conference</strong>

<strong>Brody O'Connor | Central | Junior | OL/DL</strong>

Former quarterback Aidan Podowicz moves to receiver as the Comets look to get their playmaker more chances to make plays in space, and if new quarterback Brady Shule will have time to get him the ball, it will be thanks in large part to the returning starter O'Connor. After missing the playoffs by a game last year, head coach Brian Spooner has loved the hunger this year's team has brought, and O'Connor's as starving for success as anyone.

<strong>Christian Gaytan | Iroquois West | Junior | RB/DB</strong>

Raiders head coach Tim Hamilton loves the team speed he has to work with this year, and nobody provides more of it than Gaytan. He ran for 664 yards as a sophomore last season and will only see his touches climb in his second varsity season. A dedication to the weightroom has allowed Gaytan to add some bulk and become his own combo of thunder and lightning, a storm no opposing defender will enjoy trying to bring down.

<strong>Erick Castillo | Momence | Junior | QB/LB</strong>

There's no shortage of seniors who could have filled this spot for Momence, one of the area's most experienced and successful teams from a year ago, but it all starts with the quarterback position, and nobody has their huddle led by a signal-caller that had more yards last season than Momence. After blossoming as a junior with 2,032 yards and 22 touchdowns, those numbers have a chance of increasing even more, as does the team's eight wins from a season ago.

<strong>Eli Shay | Watseka | Senior | OL/LB</strong>

There might not be a player as respected and beloved by their coach as Watseka quarterback/linebacker Andrew Shoemaker is by head coach Max Fransen, but Fransen also knows that the offensive line is the most important position group on the field. He also knows that Shay's one of the area's best centers, and whether it's giving Shoemaker time to pass or making holes for Austin Morris, DaVincci Lane and Dennis Goodman, the senior anchor can do both as well as anyone in the VVC.

<strong>Illinois 8-Man Football Association</strong>

<strong>Preston Janssen | Milford-Cissna Park | Senior | OL/LB</strong>

Bearcats tight end Caleb Clutteur and his 21 touchdown catches were more than anyone in the I8FA last year, and the senior tight end and linebacker is definitely eyeing another all-state effort. But his linebacker-mate, Janssen, will be just as responsible for whatever M-CP accomplishes this year. Whether its his own rock-solid play or his continued ability to serve as an extension of the coaching staff to younger players, Janssen's impact on the team is as felt as it is seen.

<strong>Chris Link | St. Anne | Senior | RB/DB</strong>

Link, who transferred from Bishop McNamara after his sophomore season, was the lone Cardinal with high school football experience when the Cardinals emerged from a 46-year hiatus last fall. That's not the only reason he broke out with 940 rushing yards and a dozens cores — he's also pretty darn skilled. The Cardinals have no doubts their first-ever playoff appearance on the gridiron could come this fall, and if it does, Link will likely cement himself as the best player in the program's brief history.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>YARDS</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Castillo, Mom 2,032

<p dir="ltr">Harrod, Man 1,660

<p dir="ltr">Jones, Her 1,234

<p dir="ltr">Velasco, Peo 944

<p dir="ltr">Podowicz, Cen 880

<p dir="ltr">Krustinger, BM 692

<p dir="ltr">Reardon, RC 537

<p dir="ltr">Shoemaker, Wat 490

<p dir="ltr">Pomaranski, SA 341

<p dir="ltr">Meents, CC 330

<p dir="ltr"><strong>TOUCHDOWNS</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Castillo, Mom 22

<p dir="ltr">Harrod, Man 19

<p dir="ltr">Jones, Her 13

<p dir="ltr">Pomaranski, SA 8

Meents, CC 5

<p dir="ltr">Reardon, RC 5

<p dir="ltr">Podowicz, Cen 4

<p dir="ltr">Velasco, Peo 4

<p dir="ltr">Fifer, SA 2

<p dir="ltr">Krustinger, BM 2

<strong>YARDS</strong>

Farrell, Wil 2,248

Benson, CC 1,444

Rivera, Peo 1,071

Link, SA 940

Draine, Mom 841

Kettman, Wil 698

Gaytan, IW 664

Lane, Wat 548

Sutton, BB 470

Reardon, RC 469

<strong>TOUCHDOWNS</strong>

Farrell, Wil 30

Benson, CC 25

Rivera, Peo 16

Kettman, 12

Link, SA 12

Sutton, BB 12

Gaytan, IW 10

Draine, Mom 9

Stampley, Kan 7

Podowicz, Cen 6

<strong>YARDS</strong>

Clutteur, M-CP 757

Rivera, Peo 516

Roberts, Her 491

Halpin, Mom 476

Stampley, Kan 455

Ferreira, Mom 412

G. Kohl, BB 342

Draine, Mom 272

White, Kan 228

C. Kohl, BB 214

<strong>TOUCHDOWNS</strong>

Clutteur, M-CP 21

Stampley, Kan 6

Halpin, Mom 5

Rivera, Peo 5

Draine, Mom 4

Ferreira, Mom 4

Roberts, Her 4

Link, SA 3

C. Kohl, BB 2

G. Kohl, BB 2

<strong>Team Record Pct.</strong>

Wilmington 13-1 .923

Kankakee 11-1 .917

Momence 9-2 .818

Coal City 8-3 .727

Milford-Cissna Park 7-3 .700

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7-4 .636

Peotone 7-4 .636

Manteno 4-5 .444

Central 4-5 .444

Bishop McNamara 4-5 .344

Iroquois West 3-6 .333

St. Anne 3-6 .333

Reed-Custer 3-6 .333

Herscher 2-7 .222

Watseka 2-7 .222

<strong>SCORING OFFENSE</strong>

<strong>Team Points PPG</strong>

Kankakee 522 43.5

Milford-Cissna Park 391 39.1

Wilmington 526 37.6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 405 36.8

Coal City 349 31.7

Momence 337 30.6

Peotone 332 30.2

Reed-Custer 267 29.7

St. Anne 252 28

Manteno 213 23.7

Iroquois West 183 20.3

Herscher 162 18

Central 155 17.2

Watseka 135 15

Bishop McNamara 59 6.6

<strong>SCORING DEFENSE</strong>

<strong>Team Points PPG</strong>

Wilmington 142 10.1

Kankakee 122 10.2

Momence 156 14.2

Coal City 163 14.8

Iroquois West 190 21.1

Bradley-Bourbonnais 286 26

Peotone 286 26

Bishop McNamara 243 27

Milford-Cissna Park 277 27.7

Reed-Custer 270 30

Herscher 286 31.8

Central 287 31.9

Manteno 288 32

Watseka 330 36.7

St. Anne 339 37.7

