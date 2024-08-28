Tigers eye third-year leap under Mosier

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Mike Mosier (3rd season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 3-15

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Semifinals, 2018

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Runner-Up, 1998

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 2-7

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Chicago Christian 7 p.m.

9/6 @Bishop McNamara 7 p.m.

9/13 Manteno 7 p.m.

9/20 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/27 Streator 7 p.m.

10/4 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/11 Lisle 7 p.m.

10/18 @Coal City 7 p.m.

10/25 @Peotone 7 p.m.

If one were to take in a football practice at Herscher, they'd never be able to tell that the Tigers are coming off of a 2-7 campaign.

After making significant strides in the offseason, including work in the weightroom that's led to speed and strength increases all over the field, strides have also been made in the vibes department for a Herscher team primed for a breakout year under third-year head coach Mike Mosier.

"This is the year we anticipate to see the biggest growth," Mosier said. "When they hired me, I told [superintendent] Dr. [Rich] Decman ‘give me two years to build it, the third year we think we’ll come out of the gate competitive,’ and so far I think we’re holding that."

On his staff, Mosier has former Bishop McNamara and Valparaiso standout Jay Sloan, 2014 Wilmington state champion Austin Headrick and owner of several Tigers passing records, Tyler Jones, providing fresh perspectives to a team that has 14 impact players returning, several of whom are still just juniors.

Jones' youngest brother, Tanner, is one of those juniors and is back in the saddle at signal-caller for the second season. He's one of three returning area quarterbacks to have 1,000 yards last year (1,232), and Mosier has loved seeing the Jones brothers work together and set lofty goals.

"What’s fun about that is Tanner has always said he wants to break his big brother’s records," Mosier said. "He listens, he learns and big brother is his hero, I don’t care what he says.

"Tyler wants to be his coach and wants to see him break his records."

Alek Draper, another junior, split the backfield with the graduated Kenneth Royal last year, and after harnessing in his focus and leading the team from a work ethic perspective, is ready to break out as he leads the backfield.

Reid Laird also caught Mosier's eye this summer, climbing to the top of the wide receiver depth chart, where three-year starter Mason Roberts is back, as is converted tight end Logan Egerton. Sophomore Gaige Brown and Jack Coutant, who will go two ways this year after focusing on defense last year, round out a capable group of receivers.

The most excitement for Mosier is in the trenches, where Logan Morrow, Nash Brubaker, Gavin Hull, Brock Crane and Bryce Arseneau have given Mosier his strongest bunch of linemen yet.

Morrow, Arseneau and senior Keegan Andrade will man the starting defensive line, but Mosier anticipates a rotation of as many as eight up front. Three-year starter Cody Flynn leads a linebacker group that also features Laird, Draper and Hull. Jones is back at safety, with Roberts back to start at corner for the third year, opposite of Brown.

With bright signs all around and an improved competitive edge in the locker room, the Tigers have their eyes set on their first playoff appearance since they made the IHSA Class 3A semifinals in 2018.

But in order to do that, one thing Mosier still needs to see this group do that they didn't last year is finish, whether that be drives or games.

"We’ve just gotta learn to finish," Mosier said. "We always came out pretty good, but never finished, couldn’t finish a drive.

"… It’s gotta be done in the red zone," he continued. "When we get down there we just can’t leave points, and that’s what we did last year."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>59.2: </strong>Percentage or total points returning players accounted for last season (96 of 162). Nine starters on each side of the ball return this fall.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Keegan Andre | Senior | RB/LB/DT</strong>

<strong>Favorite ice cream flavor:</strong> Vanilla

<strong>Locker room song that hypes the team:</strong> “GTA” by King Von

<strong>Game show I'd want to go on:</strong> Anything with sports or moving around

<strong>Coach with best fashion sense:</strong> Austin Headrick? Coach Eddy?

<strong>Teammate you trust with the aux cord:</strong> Alek Draper

<strong>Superpower you would pick:</strong> Super strength