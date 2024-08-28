ROUNDUP: Trio of volleyball teams win Tuesday

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 25-17, 25-15 nonconference win on the road. Maddie Simms led the way with seven aces, three kills, five digs and five assists. Nina Siano added three kills, three aces and a dig, while Grace Vitko contributed four kills and Kayla Scheuber chipped in with 11 digs.

Individual stats were not available for Reed-Custer.

Peotone 2, Grace Christian 0

The Blue Devils won their season opener at home, defeating the Crusaders 25-22, 25-23.

Mia Connolley led Peotone with 14 kills and six aces, Allie Warner added 20 assists and an ace, and Ella Stupegia had six digs.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian (0-2).

Donovan 2, Iroquois West 1

The host Wildcats rallied for a 15-25, 25-18, 25-22 nonconference win in their season opener. Layla Lou Walters paced Donovan with four blocks, three digs and two kills, while Layne Heffelfinger added seven aces, three kills and two blocks. Jenna Sherman contributed four digs, three aces and a kill.

Iroquois West individual stats were not available.

El Paso-Gridley 2, Herscher 0 (Monday)

The Tigers dropped their season opener on the road, falling 25-17, 25-10. Kylie Doss had three kills for Herscher, Ayla Summers added nine digs, Molly Huizenga contributed two blocks and Sophie Howard served two aces. “The Titans were a tough first opponent,” Tigers coach Joslyn Galeaz said. “I am proud of how well (we) stayed together throughout the entire match.”