Retooled Boilers keep expectations high in 2024

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Mike Kohl (14th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 73-54

<strong>Conference:</strong> SWSC-DVC

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 7A Second Round, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 7A Semifinalist, 2015

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 7-4

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 @Plainfield East 7 p.m.

9/6 Thornwood 7 p.m.

9/13 Waubonsie Valley 7:30 p.m.

9/20 Rock Island 7 p.m.

9/27 @Lincoln-Way Central 7 p.m.

10/4 @Stagg 6:45 p.m.

10/11 Homewood-Flossmoor 7:30 p.m.

10/18 DeKalb 7:30 p.m.

10/25 @Lincoln-Way West 7 p.m.

They graduated their single-game, single-season and career passing leader, Ethan Kohl, as well as his top two wide receivers, Luke Allen and Tyran Bender, and starting running back Marquise Aaron. Four of their starting linemen graduated, as did three-year starting linebacker AJ Mancilla and several other pivotal pieces of their defense.

But one wouldn't think the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team graduated as much as it did when talking to anyone involved in the program this fall. Despite graduating dozens of significant players, head coach Mike Kohl and the Boilermakers are keeping their expectations high for a program that's coming off of back-to-back IHSA Class 7A Playoff appearances, including a 7-4 record last year that saw them win their first playoff game since 2016.

"We’re really excited and optimistic about the season," Kohl said. "We’re probably faster than last year, which is hard to believe. We’ve got a lot of speed offensively, so I think we’ll be explosive. Defensively we have a lot of guys coming back that learned from last year."

Most football coaches, including Kohl, would normally say that a team that has two quarterbacks doesn't have one quarterback, but as he's seen Gavin Kohl and Ellis Johnson battle it out for the signal-caller spot, the 14th-year coach truly believes he has a pair of players who are capable of leading an offense with several speedsters at the skill player spots.

Kenvontae Sutton was the other half of the backfield tandem with Aaron last year, and will be a featured piece again, with freshman Ky'ren Edmon earning a backfield spot as well. His older brother, Lyzale, will be joined at receiver by returning starter Ty Alderson, Streator transfer Isaiah Brown and sophomore Malachi Lee. Calvin Kohl is also back at tight end, where the junior will be used to both block and catch passes.

Up front, Jaden Shivers is the lone starting offensive linemen returning, but coach Kohl has confidence in Ian LeClaire, Grant Sheely, Aiden Morrical and converted defensive lineman Jaeden Timms to hold it down in the trenches.

Defensively, Calvin Kohl at end, Dekari Faulkner and Ben Lovell at linebacker and Lyzale Edmon, Owen McCarty and Rontez Smith in the secondary are back with more responsibility this year. Bishop McNamara transfer Ian Irps will slide in at outside linebacker and Khalan Clemons will man the nose after an injury last season.

The Boilers are still members of the SouthWest Suburban Conference, but will have new conference competition after the SWSC and DuPage Valley Conference merged for football this year. While the schedule is different and most returning players are being handed much larger roles, coach Kohl is excited to see this year's group become a team — hopefully a playoff-bound team — as the season unfolds.

"As a coach, you get a 100-piece puzzle and try to put it together," coach Kohl said. "Last year, it felt like we started the season with 70 pieces already put together, and this year we’ve got like 10.

"We have 90 pieces to put together, and still try to figure out who’s who and care about each other. If we don't care about each other, we're not gonna win games."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>2: </strong>Number of new conference opponents on the Boilers’ schedule. The SouthWest Suburban Conference and DuPage Valley Conference merged for football this fall.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Kenvontae Sutton | Senior | RB</strong>

<strong>Most overrated music artist: </strong>Drake or Lil Durk

<strong>Teammate who would win a spelling bee: </strong>Jimmy Curtis

<strong>Dream vacation destination: </strong>Dubai

<strong>Coach with the best fashion sense: </strong>Mike Kohl and Caleb Fightmaster

<strong>Will the Bears win a Super Bowl with Caleb Williams? </strong>No

<strong>If I wasn't at football I'd be: </strong>At home, asleep