Reed-Custer looks to learn from last fall

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Gavin Johnston (7th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 28-28

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Quarterfinals, 2021

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

9/6 @Harvard 7:30 p.m.

9/13 @Peotone 7 p.m.

9/20 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/27 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/4 @Coal City 7 p.m.

10/11 Manteno 7 p.m.

10/18 @Streator 7 p.m.

10/25 Lisle 7 p.m.

Sometimes adversity teaches you more than success.

That was the lesson for coach Gavin Johnston and Reed-Custer, which went from 23 wins and back-to-back IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal appearances in 2021 and '22 to a 3-6 finish a year ago.

"The kids really learned a lot last year," Johnston said. "Coming off the two seasons before that it was one of those things — as coaches as well, not just the kids — it was, 'OK, we know what we're doing.'"

What did the Comets learn in 2023?

"Just how fine-tuned you have to be, especially in our (Illinois Central Eight) conference, with the competition we have," Johnston said.

In fact, the Comets weren't far away from making the postseason for a third straight year for the first time in program history. Half of those six losses were by six or fewer points: 40-37 to Johnsburg, 21-20 to Manteno and 28-22 to Lisle.

What ultimately kept Reed-Custer out of the playoffs were some defensive breakdowns.

"That was one of our nightmares last year," Johnston said. "At times, we gave up some points we didn't need to, and we really struggled against the run, too.

"We were just kind of trying to find our identity last year. We tried to simplify things as a coaching staff and for our kids as well. In our conference, you've got to stop the run. And when you're in the playoffs, you've got to stop the run."

Players back on defense with experience include junior linemen Dominic Alaimo and Dhane Deblak, senior outside linebacker Jeremy Eggleston, senior defensive back Landen Robinson and junior defensive back Thomas Emery. Also in the mix are junior inside linebackers Jeremie Knutson and Hudson Cook.

On the other side of the ball, the Comets must replace graduated tailback Rex Pfeifer, who was third in the area last fall in both rushing yards (1,320) and rushing touchdowns (21). Also gone is Travis Bohac, who ran for 383 yards and five TDs.

"We've been really blessed with some good tailbacks here the last few years with Elliot (Cassem), Jace (Christian), Josh Bohac as well with Jace, and Rex last year," Johnston said. "I don't know if it's gonna be one guy (carrying the ball). It's gonna be kind of a committee of guys.

"We feel like we can kind of spread it around and maybe that'll help us some with wear and tear as well."

One key skill player returning is senior quarterback Jacob Reardon, who passed for 537 yards and five TDs last season and also ran for 469 yards and three TDs.

Also back on offense are Robinson and fellow senior Collin Monroe at wide receiver along with three linemen: senior Owen Dooley, Alaimo and Deblak. Robinson could also be in the tailback platoon.

"We're a spread team, but I think we averaged about 270 (yards per game) on the ground last year," Johnston said. "So to get three guys back — and two of them are juniors — that's a nice piece to have."

Others in the mix for playing time on offense include senior running back/receiver Brady Tyree, who had a good summer after missing time last year with a wrist injury; junior receiver Kris Budick; and Emery at receiver.

The Comets averaged 29.7 points a game last season and need to be productive again in order to reach five wins and playoff eligibility, Johnston said.

Also key: taking care of the ball.

"In the games we lost, we lost the turnover battle," Johnston said.

"Coming off a three-win season, you can't set too lofty a goal. Five (wins) is definitely something we feel we can attain. But we have to start off quick with El Paso-(Gridley) and then Harvard because anything could happen in the ICE."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>4: </strong>Combined points the Comets missed qualifying for the IHSA Playoffs by last year. At 3-6, they lost 40-37 to Johnsburg and 21-20 to Manteno.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Dominic Alaimo | Junior | OL/DL</strong>

<strong>Favorite teacher:</strong> Mark Smith

<strong>Favorite sports moment:</strong> Running the ball for the first time as a freshman

<strong>Dream job:</strong> Local 150 heavy machinery operator on cranes

<strong>Favorite movie character:</strong> Deadpool

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> Crunchyroll

<strong>College football or NFL:</strong> College football