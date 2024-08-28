Raiders see old faces in new places in Hamilton's second season

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Tim Hamilton (3-6)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 1A Second Round, 2022

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A State Champions, 2003

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

9/6 Watseka 7 p.m.

9/13 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/20 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

9/27 Momence 7 p.m.

10/4 @Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

1011 Oakwood 7 p.m.

10/18 @Central 7 p.m.

10/25 Westville 7 p.m.

A longtime assistant coach under legend John Boma and well-respected junior football coach in town, Tim Hamilton wasn't the typical first-year coach when he inherited the head coaching role at Iroquois West last fall. But even with his decades of experience, running the varsity show was a little new to Hamilton, whose Raiders spent the offseason making adjustments to gear up for a playoff push in his second season.

"After the first year, we had to make some adjustments, as far as both the offense and defense," Hamilton said. "And that's what we did through the summer, is learn a new scheme."

In that new offensive scheme has come a new quarterback, as Izzy Alvarez moves over from running back, with the sizzle he showed at times last year making him a dual threat that can stretch the defense.

"We’re gonna put conflict on the outside, whether we pass or run," Hamilton said. "He’s a really good runner, so I expect a lot from him."

Last year's leading rusher, Christian Gaytan, also has speed to burn, which he showed when he ran for 664 yards and 10 scores out of a crowded backfield, and wowed Hamilton with the strength and size he added over the offseason. Between Gaytan and Julian Melgoza, Hamilton feels his backfield is as fast as there is.

"With [Gaytan] and Julian, we probably have two of the fastest kids in the county," Hamilton said. "The thing with Christian is now he's gotten stronger and a junior.

"For me, the biggest transformation year is from sophomore to junior year. I have to remind him to use his speed sometimes and not just run people over."

Wyatt Breen, who spent the summer in a battle with Alvarado for the quarterback spot, will be on the receiving side of things. One of last year's top receivers, senior Kobie Hendershot, bulked up and is moving to the offensive line, where he'll be joined by other line leaders David Perez and Sebastian Vega.

Defensively, part of the adjustments Hamilton and his staff have made have been focused on attacking offenses with a variety of different looks between their fronts and stunts, as well as both four and five-linebacker looks.

With their new look, guys up front like Perez and Vega will be asked to do the dirty work to free up a linebacker unit led by Hendershot and Alvarez, with Gaytan and Melgoza moving around in the secondary.

"The guys up front know their job is to get a double team," Hamilton said. "They won't get the glory, the glory might be to the linebacker, but they don’t get the glory if [the linemen] don’t do the grunt work."

Their defense was already a formidable unit last year, showing its brightest flash when holding Momence to 21 points, its second-lowest regular season total. Hamilton said their final scores might ideally fall in the 13-6 range, which is just fine with him if they can be on the right side of them more often than not, something that could very well happen as long as they can stay healthy.

"That's what we’re looking at, to just stay healthy," Hamilton said. "We’ve got a couple guys that can be the next man up, but we just want to be enthusiastic.

"I told the guys it might not be pretty, but two points should win a game, a touchdown should win a game."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>3: </strong>Playoff appearances for the Raiders since their 2003 IHSA Class 2A State title. Two of those came in the past three years, as the team went a combined 15-6 in 2021 and 2022.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Kobie Hendershot | Senior | OL/LB</strong>

<strong>Actor who would play you in a movie: </strong>The Rock

<strong>Favorite ice cream flavor: </strong>Vanilla

<strong>Teammate you trust with the aux cord: </strong>Lane McCann

<strong>Celebrity crush: </strong>Sydney Sweeney

<strong>Viral trend or fad that annoys you: </strong>"Very demure"

<strong>If I wasn't at football, I'd be: </strong>At the gym