Panthers on the cusp a year removed from narrow playoff miss

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> RJ Haines (19th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 99-105, 85-87 at Manteno

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 4A First Round, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 4A Third Round, 2014

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 4-5

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Sandwich 7 p.m.

9/6 @Plano 7:30 p.m.

9/13 @Herscher 7 p.m.

9/20 Streator 7 p.m.

9/27 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/4 Peotone 7 p.m.

10/11 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/18 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/25 @Coal City 7 p.m.

Whether it's defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Wilmington, perennial playoff qualifiers like Coal City and Peotone or long-standing rivals like Herscher and Reed-Custer, Manteno football coach RJ Haines knows that it's vital to get in the winning column ahead of Illinois Central Eight Conference play.

The proof was in the pudding last year, when the Panthers stumbled out of the gate to an 0-2 start, as their late-season rally and winning record in the ICE came up a game shy of IHSA Playoff qualification at 4-5.

After an energetic summer that saw several players at critical positions reach the next level, Haines, who has over two decades of coaching experience to his name, sees great reason to believe this year will be both a different start and finish.

"Those first two nonconference games aren’t easy; we play two good football teams in Sandwich and Plano, and we know that," Haines said. "That’s been our focus all winter, all summer long, is getting off to a good start, and being in a position where we can control our outcome and having to play catch up all year."

Junior Connor Harrod finished third in the area with 1,660 passing yards in his first varsity season last season, and although his top four receiving targets graduated, Harrod's development — and a rock-solid offensive line of Cooper Monk, Evan Borkenhagen, Tyler Laskowski, Brandon Kropp and Cam Tillman — has Haines giddy about the potential of his signal-caller.

"He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, and I think just the confidence part of it," Haines said. "When you’re a varsity quarterback as a sophomore, I don’t care how talented you are, it’s intimidating.

"I think he’s over that aspect of the game, and the big thing about Connor is he’s a football player, he’s a competitor."

Niko Akiyama, who was QB1 as a sophomore and another player Haines saw exponential development from this summer, is in his second season leading the backfield, where junior Levar Lee will also see carries. Nathan Hupe, Tyler Buehler and Dylan McIntyre will get the first crack at the snaps left for the taking at receiver, while senior defensive back Tyson Clodi will also see more offensive action.

The strength up front is perhaps where Haines has seen the most progression, both offensively and defensively. Anthony Rutyna is back at middle linebacker, where he, Jacob Boeschel and sophomore Franklin Jordan will look to fill the void left by graduated Daily Journal All-Area linebacker Kade Kasiewicz.

Lee and Trenton Sutton will be in the front seven too, as will a rotation on the defensive line that includes their five starting offensive linemen, Akiyama and Justin Schumacher. Clodi is the heart-and-soul of a deep secondary that will also boast the rest of the receiving corps and Jacob Ball.

Former Bishop McNamara defensive coordinator Kurt Belisle is now heading the Manteno defense, an addition Haines said has paid dividends with more than just X's and O's with his background as a linebacker at Notre Dame.

"Kurt’s a good coach and a good role model and mentor to those kids," Haines said. "They’ve really responded to him this summer."

After eight straight playoff appearances from 2010-2017, they've made just one trip since. But a year from now, Haines likes the Panthers' odds of doubling that number.

"That’s been the focus all offseason, getting to that Week 10," Haines said. "This group, more so than in a long time, has really put the effort in to get to that level."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>96.4: </strong>Percentage of the Panthers’ 1,683 receiving yards in 2023 that graduated (1,623). Junior quarterback Connor Harrod, who had 1,660 passing yards, is back.

