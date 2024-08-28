Now experienced, Warriors shoot for improvement this fall

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Max Fransen (3rd Season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 3-15

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2019

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 2-7

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

9/6 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.

9/13 Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/20 Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/27 @Central 7 p.m.

10/4 @Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

10/11 Westville 7 p.m.

10/18 @Momence 7 p.m.

10/25 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

Max Fransen knows his first two years as the Watseka football coach haven't been easy. After a one-win 2022, the Warriors got up to two wins last season, but now with a roster full of players that have two years in Fransen's system and at least two years of varsity football under their belts, the third-year coach also knows the arrow is pointing straight up in Watseka.

"I feel a lot better about the core group," Fransen said. "We’ve got a lot of kids going into year three of the program and every single linemen has started a varsity game, which is huge with what we want to do.

"[Quarterback] Andrew [Shoemaker's] in year two as well, so that comfort level is gonna be better than what it was last year."

Shoemaker is far from the only piece returning in the backfield, as fullback DaVincci Lane and wingbacks Austin Morris and Dennis Goodman all return in front of a line that has five players with starting experience back. Quinn Starkey, in his fourth varsity season as a senior, remains reliable at receiver.

Senior center Eli Shay has classmate Evan Greene, juniors Zach Wichtner, Noah Hanson and Pete Jeglinski and sophomore Justin Covarrubias giving plenty of depth on the line. Shoemaker's brother, Lucas, will line up at tight end.

"On the field we saw a lot of growth later in the season last year, but not only off the field, off the field," Fransen said. "Kids are holding each other accountable, doing the things you come in preaching.

"It takes two-three years to reap those rewards, but I'm proud of this group."

With a roster of 24, the Warriors will not only have to spend a lot of time playing on both sides of the ball, but when it comes to the defensive side, have versatility as well. That's been one of Fransen's biggest takeaways after two years in the Vermilion Valley Conference, and a point of emphasis this offseason.

"You have to give these teams different looks," Fransen said. "If you don't and you stay stagnant, you're gonna get beat.

"I feel like the whole offseason is, let’s give them these looks and cross-train," he added. "Let’s train a kid to be able to be good at different things, because they're gonna need to be able to."

Wichtner, Greene and Covarrubias will do the dirty work up front. The Shoemaker brothers will man linebacker spots, as will Dale Hebert, Hanson and Shay. Starkey is back in his familiar position at cornerback opposite Goodman, with Morris and Lane keeping the action in front of them at safety.

Like other teams in their conference, Fransen knows that with their low roster number, they'll need to stay healthy and stay in shape to play a full four quarters. And with a team full of players who have had a couple years to understand how that can happen, the Warriors will aim to make their first postseason since 2019.

"Making sure guys are ready for the physical and mental toll of playing both sides of the ball, a lot of kids not leaving the field," Fransen said is key. "We’ve got some players that have been used to that and understand that mental toll, understand that physical toll."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>5: </strong>Offensive linemen for the Warriors who started at least one game last season. In total, 10 players with significant experience return to the Watseka offense.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Andrew Shoemaker | Senior | QB/LB</strong>

<strong>Best fast food fries: </strong>McDonald's

<strong>Dream concert: </strong>Luke Bryan

<strong>Go-to locker room hype song: </strong>"Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses

<strong>Teammate who would win a spelling bee: </strong>Austin Morris

<strong>Sporting event I want to see live the most: </strong>NCAA Men's Basketball national championship

<strong>Boneless or bone-in wings: </strong>Boneless