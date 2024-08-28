Momence eager to continue upward trajectory

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Wayne Walker (9th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 34-39

<strong>Conference:</strong> Vermilion Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Second Round, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 9-2

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 @Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/6 Central 7 p.m.

9/13 Westville 7 p.m.

9/20 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

9/27 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.

10/4 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.

10/11 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

10/18 Watseka 7 p.m.

10/25 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Momence football coach Wayne Walker knew his team had a good chance of finding itself a spot in the IHSA Playoffs, something the team accomplished promptly, going 8-1 in the regular season, including a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title, and winning its first playoff game in nine seasons to finish the year at 9-2.

And now with that successful year of experience behind them, this year's group is prepared to just not keep that new standard, but continue to raise it as well.

With returning starters and impact players oozing out of every position group, Walker and Momence know they have the potential for a special season, but as cliche as it sounds, also know that potential won't be realized if they don't continue making their strides a step at a time.

"I was big on goals with the guys, and I’ve slowly backed away from that and let them go one game at a time," Walker said. "I know that’s coach speak, but one practice at a time, get better, and when it comes to the season, one game, get better."

One of the most familiar faces back in the fold is quarterback Erick Castillo, who grabbed the starting job by the end of his freshman year and rose to new heights as a sophomore last fall, when he was one of two area quarterbacks to throw for more than 2,000 yards (2,032) and totaled 27 touchdowns (22 passing) on his way to a Daily Journal All-Area season.

"He led us in games and built off his freshman season into what he did last year for us," Walker said. "He’s gonna do big things this year."

He'll have his All-Vermilion Valley Conference running back in Marchello Draine and fullback Calvin Mitchell, as well as all-conference receiver Brogan Halpin, fellow starter Eddie Ferreira and Brody O'Neil and Mitchell Taylor, both of whom have impressed Walker with their strides.

But it might be up front where Momence has its deepest collection of talent. All-stater Nick Charbonneau leads a group of four returning starters up front, joined by Moses Jackson, Brendan Willard and Austin Lynch.

Charbonneau, who was first-team All-VVC on the offensive and defensive lines last year, will transition defensively to inside linebacker, but Willard's second-team All-VVC presence last year still gives them a returning all-conference linemen.

Mitchell is back at linebacker, and Halpin, Ferreira and Taylor are back to lead the secondary. In total, 14 players who saw significant snaps on offense and/or defense are back in the fold for a Momence program looking to win playoff games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade.

While several key pieces from last year's standard-raising squad are back and coached by a staff full of assistants who have risen with them from junior football through high school, the wins and losses are reset in the record book.

But with a brand new turf facility and scoreboard, and that increased standard, there's no doubt there's a fresh layer of excitement in Momence this fall, a fall they hope ends with a playoff appearance, VVC title and more.

"I think they want to get back there again, for sure," Walker said. "They’ve worked hard in the offseason for it. I know a lot of people say that, but the guys are committed to what we’re doing.

" ... We’re not gonna talk much about last year. Stuff will pop up, reminders from last year, but we’ve got a whole new team and we’ve got to keep going on."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>8: </strong>Seasons since Momence last made back-to-back IHSA Playoff appearances. The team is looking to snap that skid this fall after going 9-2 last year.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Nick Charbonneau | Senior | OL/LB</strong>

<strong>If I could have any animal for a pet, I would have a:</strong> Dog

<strong>Teammate with the best music taste:</strong> Brogan Halpin

<strong>Crocs or slides:</strong> Slides

<strong>Olympic sport I would get the gold medal in:</strong> Swimming

<strong>Boneless or bone-in wings:</strong> Bone-in

<strong>Biggest inspiration:</strong> Ray Lewis