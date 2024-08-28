McNamara hitting reset button in second year under Kelly

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Bob Kelly (2nd season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 4-5

<strong>Conference:</strong> Chicagoland Christian

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Quarterfinalist, 2021

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Champs, 2015

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 4-5

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/31 @Lawrenceville 1 p.m.

9/6 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/14 @Marian Central Catholic 1 p.m.

9/20 @Christ the King 7 p.m.

9/27 Aurora Christian 7 p.m.

10/4 Wheaton Academy 7 p.m.

10/11 @Chicago Christian 7:15 p.m.

10/18 Hope Academy 7 p.m.

10/25 @St. Edward 7 p.m.

The day after Bishop McNamara's football season ended with a 4-5 last fall, head coach Bob Kelly and the returning players in his program held a meeting to quickly establish their mindset for the 2024 season that finally kicks off this week.

"The biggest thing for us, and the mindset we took, is we had a meeting the day after the season ended where I expressed to our guys that we were gonna start over," Kelly said. "We’re gonna get the culture in the right direction and go one step at a time."

As the Fightin' Irish began taking those steps in the offseason, they began doing so without current Minnesota running back Jaydon Wright, as well as two-way starters Parker Wolfe and Liam McGrath who were also lost to graduation. But with a senior group of just four last year, plenty of seasoned veterans are back in the fold this fall.

Whether it's at quarterback, where Karter Krutsinger is back in the fold, the skill positions, where Julius May leads an exciting bunch of prospects, or the line, where tackles Keegan Bramer and Max Rohr are the anchors, experience abounds the Irish roster.

Several of those returners are still just juniors, including Krutsinger, who emerged from last offseason with the starting job and is now in year two leading the offense. Kelly hailed Krutsinger's work ethic that serves as a prime example for his offensive teammates, a huddle that includes several other juniors looking to break out.

May, who spent time at running back and receiver last year, will do the same again this fall, providing the lightning to fellow junior and Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer Jordan Calloway's thunder. He'll also take snaps in the slot and outside at receiver, joined by senior Jackson Kirchner, who missed most of last year with an injury, and other juniors like Richie Darr, Coen Demack and Gavin Antons.

Antons will also see looks across the offense, and Dashaun Whiters will change the backfield pace and likely get receiver looks as well. Junior Tucker Inman, who began his varsity career on the offensive line as a freshman, will move to a hybrid tight end role.

At Inman's former spot up front, Bramer and Rohr are joined by fellow returners like Drew Lowenstrom and David Whiters, while sophomore Cooper Austin will take over at center and Victor Rosales is locked for serious snaps up front.

Lowenstrom, who was an All-Chicagoland Christian Conference linebacker last year, is the defensive leader, where Logan Popovich is back up front and joined by several offensive starters that will get major two-way time.

Former Olivet Nazarene University defensive coordinator Greg Youngblood is leading the Irish defense, allowing former NFL and University of Illinois tackle Tony Pashos to focus on coaching the offensive and defensive lines. Longtime assistant Kurt Quick is also back on the staff.

"It’s really incredible to have Greg Youngblood on our staff," Kelly said. "We’ll be fundamentally and schematically sound defensively, and he’s done a great job every day of holding our guys to a collegiate standard."

The Irish have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and have never missed three straight postseasons, a streak they look to continue with a fresh mindset this fall.

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>4: </strong>Returning starting offensive linemen for the Fightin’ Irish. They’ll block for returning starters Karter Krutsinger (QB) and Julius May (RB/WR).

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Jackson Kirchner | Senior | WR/DB</strong>

<strong>Favorite sports movie:</strong> The Sandlot

<strong>Coach who would win a karaoke contest:</strong> Tony Pashos

<strong>Best fast-food fries:</strong> McDonald’s

<strong>Teammate with the coolest car:</strong> Max Rohr

<strong>Go-to gas station snacks:</strong> Boscos and Powerade

PlayStation, XBox or Nintendo: XBox