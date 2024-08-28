Kays bring 'prove-it' mindset into Osei's second season

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Miles Osei (2nd season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 25-39, 11-1 at Kankakee

<strong>Conference:</strong> Southland

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 6A Quarterfinals, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 5A Second place, 2021

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 11-1

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 @Nazareth 7:30 p.m.

9/6 Washington 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Thornridge 6 p.m.

9/20 Normal Community 7 p.m.

9/27 Thornwood 7 p.m.

10/4 Rich Township 7 p.m.

10/12 @Bloom 11 a.m.

10/18 Thornton 7 p.m.

10/25 @Crete-Monee 7 p.m.

Under first-year head coach Miles Osei, Kankakee recorded its second-ever undefeated regular season, had arguably the state's most ferocious defense and reached the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs.

As the Kays prepare for year two under Osei, they know that none of those wins or accolades carry over, but the championship mindset and culture that they began to put in place last year certainly can.

"I think our program needs to continue taking strides academically, behaviorally, on the field, and what does that look like?" Osei said. "It’s getting further in the playoffs and not only being a state power, but a Midwest, national power.

"We can’t be satisfied with that [quarterfinal] finish, because we didn’t get to where we wanted to."

In order to get where they want this year — the program's first state title and recognition as a regional and even national power — the one thing Osei knows has to carry over most is the "prove-it" mindset last year's squad came in with.

"I think last year’s group definitely came in with a prove-it mindset," Osei said. "They wanted to prove something to themselves, the community and the team — that they had discipline, that they wanted to achieve a goal."

Several multi-year starters graduated, most notably quarterback Larenz Walters, running backs Tony Phillips and Jakell Hill and offensive lineman Marques Easley offensively, and linebackers Kennarius Chandler, Marquesse Hill and Markail Green and defensive back Tyrone Kennedy Jr. defensively, but there's also an awful lot of talent back in the fold.

James Stampley highlights the returning skill talent after earning Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland honors at running back and in the slot last year. Fellow returners like Keyandre White, Zyon Turner and Zeke Sherrod will look to be focal points from the skill spots as well, as will whichever two of Cedric Terrell III, Philip Turner and Kyree Sykes don't take snaps at quarterback.

While Easley, a four-star recruit, is now at Georgia, graduated, Emonne Robertson, Corey Tucker and Gabriel Benolerao are back on a formidable line that will also boast talented freshman Dameir Green.

"You talk about talent, I think a lot of people think there’s less talent [than last year]," Osei said. "There’s still a lot of talent, so I think if the kids want it, it’s there for the taking. It’s gonna take a lot of work and we’ve gotta take a lot of strides."

After tying the state lead with 42 regular season points allowed last year, several returning pieces are back on that side. Eastern Illinois commit Kennyan Chandler quarterbacks the defense at linebacker, with talents like ends Elijah Faulkner and Michael Washington Jr., tackle Jyheir Sutton, outside linebacker/defensive back Stampley and DBs White, Sherrod, Zyon Turner and Je'Kari Lewis ready to keep the defensive intensity at Kankakee.

The Kays once again start their season with matchups against Nazareth, the defending Class 5A champions, and Washington, and also have a stiff nonconference meeting with 7A semifinalist Normal Community in Week 4. Factor in an improving Southland slate, and the Kays know they'll see plenty of stiff competition that they hope can prepare them to play into Thanksgiving weekend.

"We purposely sought out the best competition we could," Osei said. "Our schedule hopefully continues to improve and I think our schedule is right where it needs to be.

"Coming out ready to go is important, but ultimately our goal is to play in the last game, and that’s the kids’ goal. Whatever it takes to get there."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>42: </strong>Total number of points the Kays gave up in the regular season last fall, the lowest in Class 6A and tied with Princeton for lowest in the IHSA.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Kennyan Chandler | Senior | LB</strong>

<strong>Go-to gas station snacks:</strong> A slushie and Starburst

<strong>Teammate who would be best pro wrestler:</strong> Elijah “Rock” Faulkner

<strong>Fancy house or fancy car:</strong> House

<strong>Most-used phone app:</strong> Instagram

<strong>Favorite school subject:</strong> Math

<strong>Song stuck in my head:</strong> “Unusual Slander 3.0” by YFG Fatso