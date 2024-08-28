FOOTBALL: Week 1 capsules

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (0-0) at Plainfield East (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/WR Gavin Kohl, QB/K Ellis Johnson

Preview: The Boilermakers feel they're in a reload, not a rebuild, as they begin the quest for their third straight playoff appearance. There's an abundance of athleticism all over the field, especially the skill positions, and perhaps the biggest question the Boilers are looking to answer is who will emerge as the quarterback between Kohl and Johnson, two players who played pivotal roles at receiver and kicker last season and have both wowed head coach Mike Kohl over the summer and through the first two weeks of practice. Expect both to see snaps Friday, and both could see success against a Plainfield East defense that surrendered seven Boilers touchdowns last year.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Plainfield East 18

<strong>Bishop McNamara (0-0) at Lawrenceville (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Jordan Callaway, LB/TE Drew Lowenstrom

<strong>Preview:</strong> As the Fightin' Irish enter year two of the Bob Kelly era, they'll look to start the season with their first Week 1 victory since before the COVID-19 pandemic (2019). Callaway, a Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer, will have had himself a big day on both sides of the ball should the Irish reverse that trend, and the same could be said for backfield-mate Julius May. Lowenstrom was All-Chicagoland Christian Conference at linebacker last season, and now steps up to lead the defensive unit as a senior. McNamara has the area's longest road trip this weekend, but if they can get off the bus and hit the ground running, they could be coming home with a W.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bishop McNamara 28, Lawrenceville 20

<strong>Hope Academy (0-0) at Wilmington (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/DB Kyle Farrell, OL/DL Logan Van Duyne

<strong>Preview:</strong> The last time the Wildcats played at home, they clinched a spot to their fourth-ever championship game — and eventually their third-ever title — with a resounding 42-7 win over Maroa-Forsyth. Farrell ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns in that game, and will look to pick up right where he left off. The offensive and defensive lines are where the Wildcats lack the most returning experience, but Van Duyne is a senior who is primed to take leadership of both units. The Eagles have become small-school darlings, going 21-3 the last two years, and finally meet the Wildcats in arguably the most interesting small-school Week 1 matchup.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Wilmington 28, Hope Academy 18

<strong>Coal City (0-0) at Morris (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Landin Benson, WR/DB Gabe McHugh

<strong>Preview:</strong> The two longtime area rivals once again open the season against one another, a matchup the hosts have had recent control of, winning each of the past three matchups. But the Coalers are confident things can be different this fall. It's Benson's third season leading the rushing attack, and a rivalry win against Morris is one of very few accomplishments the two-time state champion wrestler hasn't checked off. McHugh quickly got acclimated to the Coalers when he transferred from Gardner-South Wilmington last year, and could potentially have a breakout season in year two with the Coalers. If that breakout starts Friday, an upset could be in the fold.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Morris 28, Coal City 21

<strong>Muchin College Prep (0-0) at Peotone (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> LB/RB Connor Pasch, OL/DL Charles Camby

Preview: The Blue Devils had their winningest season since 2017 last fall, and with a mirage of players back once again, feel they've got the tools to keep that momentum rolling into 2024. Camby got his varsity feet wet as a freshman last year and is more-than-ready to take more ownership of the trenches as a sophomore. Pasch is also being asked to step up defensively at linebacker, and could even be in line for a carry or two as well. But offensively, look for returning wingback Chase Rivera to see plenty of love, whether on the ground or in the air. Excitement is high in Peotone, and Friday could start to show outsiders why that is.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Peotone 42, Muchin College Prep 7

<strong>Sandwich (0-0) at Manteno (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Anthony Rutyna, WR/DB Nathan Hupe

<strong>Preview:</strong> Sandwich was one of the state's Cinderella's, advancing to the IHSA Class 4A quarterfinals after no season at all in 2022. The Panthers looked back at their season-opening loss to the Indians on the road last year and know that revenge Friday night could end up going a long way towards their goal of their own playoff return. Junior quarterback Connor Harrod is back, but the entire cast of receivers he had last year are gone. Hupe will be one of the first Panthers to get the chance to fill that void, while Rutyna has the first crack at replacing All-Area linebacker Kade Kasiewicz as the defensive heart and soul.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Manteno 28, Sandwich 21

<strong>El Paso-Gridley (0-0) at Reed-Custer (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Landen Robinson, RB/DB Brady Tyree

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Comets know that with the usual suspects atop the Illinois Central Eight, Wilmington, Coal City and more recently Peotone, are all looking good to open the year. They know Manteno and Herscher are on the rise as well, which means head coach Gavin Johnston and the Comets know Week 1 could be a vital one towards their postseason cause. After Rex Pheifer, Jace Christian and Eliot Cassem led the backfield in recent years, the Comets will lean to more of a committee approach to start 2024, with seniors Robinson and Tyree at the top of that committee. Quarterback Jacob Reardon will also be used to run, and if they can keep the yards coming, their season could start 1-0.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Reed-Custer 27, El Paso-Gridley 20

<strong>Chicago Christian (0-0) at Herscher (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Alek Draper, OL/DE Logan Morrow

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Tigers have just three combined wins in the past two seasons, but there's a real chance they reach that mark by the end of September this season. A win against a solid Knights squad that always seems to be in playoff contention would go a long way towards that. Draper will go from role player to top dog on both sides of the ball, and looks every bit the bellcow back he'll be asked to be. Morrow was one of the most sturdy planers in the front seven a year ago, and will only become more of a physical force as he moves from tight end to center.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Herscher 24, Chicago Christian 21

<strong>Momence (0-0) at Oakwood (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> OL/LB Nick Charbonneau, WR/CB Brody O'Neil

<strong>Preview:</strong> After spending the summer christening its new turf, Momence hits the road for what's quickly become a fun Vermilion Valley Conference rivalry with Oakwood. Head coach Wayne Walker wanted to get his team ready for a grass surface in the first couple weeks of practice, but whatever the playing surface, this Momence squad is capable of quickly driving down the field and into the endzone. There's a surplus of skill player talent back in the fold for quarterback Erick Castillo to throw to, and O'Neil's next-level summer development only adds to the arsenal. Charbonneau was all-state on both sides of the line last year, and now will lead the defense from a new spot at linebacker.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Momence 35, Oakwood 20

<strong>Bismarck-Henning (0-0) at Central (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/DB Evan Cox, RB/LB Derrek Rodriguez

<strong>Preview:</strong> With their top returning offensive threat, Aidan Podowicz, moving from quarterback to wide receiver, sure, plenty of eyes will be on not just Podowicz at a new position, but also new quarterback Brady Shule. But as the Comets break in their new quarterback against a high-flying Bismarck-Henning offense, it will be the ground game, led by juniors Cox and Rodriguez, where Central will need to excel for a Week 1 upset. The Blue Devils have outscored the Comets by a 134-21 margin in three games as VVC rivals, and although they'd love a shocking victory, the Comets know a more competitive game this year could bode well long term.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bismarck-Henning 35, Central 21

<strong>Iroquois West (0-0) at Hoopeston (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/LB Izzy Alvarez, OL/LB Kobie Hendershot

<strong>Preview:</strong> Growing, adjusting and improving have been the focal points of the Iroquois West offseason, and Alvarez and Hendershot embody that more than just about anybody. Alvarez is moving backfield spots to quarterback, an adjustment to make on its own, with more emphasis on reading defenses and leading the huddle. But Hendershot is making about a drastic a move as possible, going from wide receiver to the offensive line. With a stingy defense already back and an offense that's gaining speed and confidence, the Raiders could make their 2023 season a quick one-year playoff drought. Topping a beatable Hoopeston team would be a great start towards that goal.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Iroquois West 21, Hoopeston 13

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-0) at Watseka (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker, RB/DB Austin Morris

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Warriors are looking to make it five straight Week 1 wins against the Buffaloes, and will look to keep that momentum rolling to their most fruitful season under third-year head coach Max Fransen. Shoemaker is at the heart of it all on both sides of the ball for yet another season, as is Morris, but the latter has really caught Fransen's eye with his own vision as a runner. Alongside fellow wingback Dennis Goodman and fullback DaVincci Lane, all three running backs are also returning to the Watseka backfield, one looking to produce plenty of points behind an experienced offensive line.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Watseka 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

<strong>Palestine (0-0) at Milford-Cissna Park (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/S Dierks Neukomm, RB/DB Cohen Cheevers

Preview: The Bearcats open a new era with Neukomm under center and Cheevers as the lead back this weekend, and they do so against a Palestine squad making its Illinois 8-Man Football Association debut after the Pioneers were part of an 11-Man co-op with Oblogn and Hutsonville. Their welcome to the I8FA comes against an M-CP team that's been in every postseason in I8FA history, and that standard is expected to be maintained by head coach Clint Schwartz and company this fall. Neukomm showed his talents in spurts last year, and cut his teeth as an everyday varsity player with a stellar basketball campaign, and now looks to become the next in what's become a line of great Bearcats quarterbacks.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Milford-Cissna Park 35, Palestine 21

<strong>Martinsville (0-0) at St. Anne (0-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 3 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> DE/TE Brandon Schoth, WR/DB Deion Fifer

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Cardinals certainly could have had an easier Week 1 opponent than a Bluestreaks team that made the I8FA semifinals last year, but the folks in Martinsville probably feel the same way about seeing a St. Anne team that's now had a year of football under its feet and displayed flashes of elite I8FA athleticism last year. Schoth, a captain on last year's squad, was injured early in the year and couldn't be more ready to have his impact felt. Fifer may be listed as a wide receiver, but don't be surprised to see the athletic senior line up all over the field as head coach Alan Rood and staff continue to figure out the offensive looks that serve their gifted group of skill players best. If the defense can hold its own, an upset could be brewing.

<strong>Pick:</strong> St. Anne 36, Martinsville 30