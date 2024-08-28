Defending champion Wildcats go for third title in four years

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Jeff Reents (31st season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 273-64

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A State Champions, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A State Champions, 2023

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 13-1

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Hope Academy 7 p.m.

9/6 @Sandwich 7 p.m.

9/13 @Lisle 7 p.m.

9/20 Peotone 7 p.m.

9/27 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/4 Herscher 7 p.m.

10/11 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/18 @Manteno 7 p.m.

10/25 Streator 7 p.m.

After 30 years and three state championships, Wilmington football coach Jeff Reents knows that whenever the Wildcats pop up on opposing schedule, they become the ones that team wants to beat the most. Everyone wants to take down the top dogs.

With several key pieces from last year's IHSA Class 2A State championship team that went in 13-1, namely all-state running back Kyle Farrell, Reents and his longtime coaching staff feel confident they can take the shots that come their way.

With last year's football title and a third-place state baseball finish in Class 2A last spring, there's not just talent, but championship pedigree oozing out of the Wildcats' locker room and onto the practice field, where Reents feels it's most important.

"We’ve got kids that were on the state championship team, kids on the third-place baseball team, and we want that winning attitude," Reents said. "Our kids understand what it takes and the level of practice you need.

"… It’s a new group, no doubt, and we’ve got some pieces to put into place, so let’s make sure that level of practice is what it needs to be and things will take care of themselves."

Farrell, now a senior, led the area with 2,248 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns, with fellow wingback, junior Ryan Kettman, and all 698 of his yards and 12 of his touchdowns back.

"To get through the growing pains of the first part of the season, those two are gonna have to help us out," Reents said. "There will be some times we might not block something right, but hopefully those guys can make a guy or two miss and get us through those growing pains until we get to where we want to be."

Hunter Osipavicius will be a permanent backfield fixture at fullback, and Lucas Rink and Billy Moore are dueling it out for the quarterback job. Ryan Nelson is back for his third year at tight end, with the second tight end spot up for grabs ahead of the Wildcats' Week 1 tilt with Hope Academy.

The Wildcats have perhaps the most to replace up front, but junior guard Zach Ohlund does return after solidifying himself as one of the Illinois Central Eight Conference's best interior linemen last year. Jack Cutter will inherit center duties, with Will Wilson at the other guard and Logan Van Duyne and Spencer Parrish holding it down at tackle.

Defensively, Ohlund is moving from the line to middle linebacker, a group where Nelson is back on the outside. Van Duyne and Parrish look to anchor the line defensively, with a position battle breaking out at nose guard, a common theme Reents has seen in the trenches with a competitive group.

The secondary is where most of the returners reside, as Osipavicius, Farrell and Kettman are all back for a group that has also seen good potential from Moore and Nate Couples at safety.

There's no doubt that the Wildcats' third championship in the past four years is the goal in Wilmington this fall, the same goal as every year of hoisting a state trophy. But they also know that they'll be tested as early as that Week 1 matchup against a Hope Academy team that's developed into a consistent small-school Chicago private school power in recent years.

"It’s a cliche, but one game at a time," Reents said. "I’m really anxious with our first two games; let them be great teaching games for our kids, and by the time we get to conference, hopefully we’re hitting on all cylinders."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>36:</strong> Wins the Wildcats have the past three seasons. Only three schools (Loyla, Byron, Lena-Winslow with 39 each) have won more than Wilmington, who has two state titles in that span.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Kyle Farrell | Senior | RB/DB</strong>

<strong>Teammate who would win a spelling bee:</strong> Spencer Parrish

<strong>Dream vacation destination:</strong> Myrtle Beach

<strong>If I was a Lego, my accessory would be:</strong> A sword

<strong>Go-to locker room song:</strong> Something by Motley Crue

<strong>Favorite junk food:</strong> Brownies

<strong>Number-one thing on bucket list:</strong> Travel