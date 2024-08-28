Cardinals taking next step in second season of I8FA

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Alan Rood (2nd season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 14-3, 3-6 at St. Anne

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois 8-Man Football Association

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> N/A

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> N/A

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/31 Martinsville 3 p.m.

9/7 @Palestine 4 p.m.

9/12 St. Thomas More 6:30 p.m.

9/21 @Schlarman 3 p.m.

9/27 Milford-Cissna Park 6:30 p.m.

10/4 @Blue Ridge 6:30 p.m.

10/11 Unity Christian 6 p.m.

10/19 Oblong 3 p.m.

10/26 @South Fork 1 p.m.

When they returned to the football field for the first time since 1977 last fall, the St. Anne football team was just happy to be on a gridiron as members of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, where they showed flashes of tremendous potential over the course of a 3-6 regular season.

And with most of the building blocks that laid last year's foundation back, the Cardinals and head coach Alan Rood have their sights set on bringing the program where it's never been — postseason play.

There are 17 players returning from last year's team, including a dozen that started on at least one side of the ball and one of last year's captains, Brandon Schoth, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first play of the season.

"It’s a lot smoother because of all the experience the guys had from year one to year two," Rood said. "In the summer you could tell the difference, and even the kids noticed, like ‘hey coach, it’s a lot easier,.

"I told them ‘that’s because you guys put in the time,’ and that’s fun to watch."

Topping the talent charts among the returning core is Chris Link, a Daily Journal All-Area special mention in 2023 after totaling 1,092 yards (940 rushing) and 15 touchdowns (12 rushing, tied for 10th in the area) at running back. With several exciting athletes earning snaps at several positions, Rood expects Link to line up all over the field this year.

"Chris will help us out a lot," Rood said. "He’ll be doing the same things he did, and we might put him in different spots just to give different looks.

"We have different guys that can play different positions, and that’s awesome."

Quinton Thompsen also returns at running back, as does Deion Fifer, who split time with Grant Pomaranski at quarterback last year, with Pomaranski earning the early nod this year. Matthew Langellier, Elijah Gibbs and Damarius Lucas will also be pivotal parts of the offensive attack the Cardinals will employ this year.

That attack will come with a variety of formations, personnel groupings, shifts and other twists, including the same plays out of different formations to keep defenses off guard.

"We’ve been really getting into that with personnel and formations, and the same run and pass plays out of every formation," Rood said. "It’s really gelled together even more, and I feel like it will be really successful."

Whether it's 11-Man football or the 8-Man level, speed kills, and the skill players in the fold this year have displayed tons of it to Rood. Meanwhile up front, tight end Ben Harpster returns and has Schoth there with him. Maliek Gibbs-Bey and Jason Bleyle are also back, the latter of whom is sliding from guard to center.

It's mostly the same faces on the defensive side, with Elijah Van Scyoc at linebacker one of the most pivotal pieces of the defense that may also get some chances to tote the rock.

After a summer in which Rood and his 10-deep coaching staff got to see their team's improvement with some competitions against fellow 8-Man foes, the Cardinals' head coach has seen the progress his team has made, and can't wait to see that translate to the season this fall.

"We’ve got a lot of guys that have speed and compete, and that’s what’s cool," Rood said. "There’s a lot more and more experience. … This offseason, the guys really put in the work to get better, and you can see it paying off."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>0: </strong>Football playoff appearances in St. Anne history. The Cardinals ended their program after 1977, four years after the IHSA Playoffs began, before bringing it back at the 8-Man level last year.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Deion Fifer | Senior | QB/WR/LB/DB</strong>

<strong>Favorite pizza toppings:</strong> Green peppers and sausage or banana peppers and bacon

<strong>Who would play you in a movie:</strong> Ryan Reynolds

<strong>Favorite sports movie:</strong> The Sandlot

<strong>Will the Bears win a Super Bowl with Caleb Williams:</strong> Three

<strong>Teammate with the best fashion sense:</strong> Chris Link

<strong>Favorite ice cream flavor:</strong> Rocky Road