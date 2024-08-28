Blue Devils bringing last year's momentum into 2024

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Apostolos Tsiamas (10th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 46-38

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Second Round, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Second Round, 2017

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 7-4

<strong>2024 Schedule </strong>

8/30 Muchin College Prep 7 p.m.

9/6 @Marengo 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/20 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

9/27 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/4 @Manteno 7 p.m.

10/11 Streator 7 p.m.

10/18 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/25 Herscher 7 p.m.

After back-to-back 5-4 regular seasons and first-round playoff exits in 2021 and 2022, Peotone football coach Apostolos "Tolly" Tsiamas was ready to see his Blue Devils make a step up. They did just that, winning an additional regular season game and winning their first playoff game since 2017, finishing the year at 7-4.

And as a hefty group of returning players return this fall, continuing that climb is what the Blue Devils are focused on.

"There’s a lot of excitement with all of the talent we have coming back and the success we had," Tsiamas said. "That being said, there's a ton of work we’ve still gotta do, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier adding Marengo nonconference wise and the Wilmington’s, Coal City’s, Manteno’s of the world."

Chase Rivera is back for his third season in the backfield, pacing the Blue Devils with 1,587 total yards (1,071 rushing) and 21 total touchdowns (16 rushing) a year ago. While his main backfield mate a year ago, Jayden Rodriguez, transferred out of state, fellow wingback Wyatt Smith is back, as is wide receiver Rorey Hart, who missed most of last season. Tucker Cain and Connor Pache also look to see backfield snaps and Marcus Baker will man the tight end spot.

All of those weapons will be at the disposal of returning quarterback Ruben Velasco, whose 944 passing yards were the most a quarterback has had at Peotone under Tsiamas. The passing game usually takes a backseat to the run game in the double wing, but with a talent like Velasco slinging it, the Blue Devils' offense has another dimension it doesn't typically have.

"Ruben has certainly settled into that role and talked to us about how he wants a more extensive role if it’s there," Tsiamas said. "He understands what our foundation is, but he also showed us at times last year that if we have to lean on him passing the ball, we can do that.

"But it’s not just him; we have to catch the ball, we have to block, we have to play better defense, because when you play better defense you can take more chances offensively."

Evan Lonard and Brandon Pleckham are the top dogs on both the offensive and defensive lines, and sophomore Charles Canby is back after making varsity waves as a freshman last year.

Several of the same offensive pieces will be vital offensive players, with Pache, Rivera, Hart and Smith making a solid core of linebackers and Velasco and Eric Meltz leading the secondary for a defense now being led by former Crete-Monee defensive coordinator and Streamwood head coach Keith McMaster.

"He’s done a great job getting the kids to buy into the defensive philosophy," Tsiamas said of McMaster. "Everybody knows what we are offensively, and I’ve talked about the last few years; offensively we are what we are, but when we’re playing solid defense, it compliments what we do offensively.

"That’s when we’re really dangerous."

With a contrasting style of opposing offenses, Tsiamas knows the defense will have to have depth at a variety of positions to be able to effectively match up with whatever they may come across.

But as the Blue Devils look to win playoff games in back-to-back years for the first time in 21 years, Tsiamas also knows he has oodles of what matters most in high school football — talent.

"In high school football, it's not so much about the X's and O's as it is about the Jimmy's and the Joe's," Tsiamas said. "Hopefully we've got some better Jimmy's and Joe's."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>105: </strong>Quarterback Ruben Velasco’s pass attempts last year, the first time a Blue Devil’s attempted over 100 passes in a season under head coach Apostolos Tsiamas.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Dalton Sala | Senior | RB/DB</strong>

<strong>What would your pro wrestling name be?</strong> Little Big Man

<strong>Secret talent:</strong> Cooking spaghetti while spinning in a circle

<strong>Dream concert:</strong> Doobie Brothers and Elton John

<strong>Favorite shoe brand:</strong> Nike

<strong>If I was a Lego, my accessory would be:</strong> Knapsack or jet pack

<strong>Team’s go-to locker room song:</strong> “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King