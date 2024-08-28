Bearcats plan on maintaining postseason standard

<strong>2024 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Clint Schwartz (13th Season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 66-50

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois 8-Man Football Association

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> I8FA First Round, 2023

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> I8FA State Champions, 2018

<strong>2023 Record:</strong> 7-3

<strong>2024 Schedule</strong>

8/30 Palestine 7 p.m.

9/6 @Oblong 7 p.m.

9/13 Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

9/21 @St. Thomas More 1 p.m.

9/27 @St. Anne 6:30 p.m.

10/4 Unity Christian 7 p.m.

10/12 @Schlarman 3 p.m.

10/18 Martinsville 7 p.m.

10/26 @Pawnee 1 p.m.

Since they became charter members — and inaugural state champions — of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2018, there's not been an I8FA Playoffs that hasn't featured Milford-Cissna Park. And although they lost program stalwarts in quarterback/safety Gavin Schunke and running back/linebacker Tyler Neukomm, the plan in 2024 is making it a six-pack of consecutive playoff appearances, and maybe more.

Schunke and Neukomm are two of just three seniors who graduated, joined by receiver and linebacker Carson Shields. Everyone else is back for at least their second varsity seasons, giving head coach Clint Schwartz plenty of familiarity with a dedicated, selfless group.

"Every kid is dedicated to our whole program," Schwartz said. "It’s that 'we over me' mentality and the kids have bought in.

"It just makes it to when you get to those first two weeks in August, we’re not starting over. We’re continuing from where we left off and able to build on top of things."

After coming out of his shell in the secondary and proving capable as the backup quarterback last year, junior Dierks Neukomm will take over at the spot this year. After learning under Schunke, a two-year starter who led the Bearcats to 15 wins during his time as starter, the younger Neukomm brother is ready to take the reigns.

"Dierks has stepped up as a leader for us and taken control out there," Schwartz said. "I have no doubt he’s gonna be able to get the job done for us."

Speedy sophomore Coen Cheever will be the main running back to replace Tyler Neukomm, who ran for a combined 2,986 yards and 39 touchdowns the last two seasons. After splitting snaps at receiver last year, Skylar Estay and Ethan Tuttle will both be permanent fixtures.

But the biggest weapon Neukomm has in undoubtedly tight end Caleb Clutteur. An I8FA All-State and Daily Journal All-Area pick last year, Clutteur had 757 receiving yards and a state and area-best 21 touchdowns.

"Caleb, obviously his numbers speak for itself from last year," Schwartz said. "He brings that leadership too, but has that multiple skill set, whether it’s blocking, route running when we’re able to throw him the football, and that’s a huge advantage for us."

Preston Janssen returns to anchor an offensive line that also returns fellow guard Bryson Crow and center Jaden Souders.

Defensively, with five starters back, there's a lot of familiarity, but some shifting as well, with Janssen and Clutteur serving as middle linebackers and Neukomm at safety as the heart and soul of the unit.

Schwartz credited the players who have come before this year's team, especially since making the change to the I8FA, for allowing the program to continue its natural progression and allow younger players to develop as they grow into focal points as upperclassmen.

That allowed the team to once again enter the fall ahead of schedule, and although there's still plenty of room for growth, the Bearcats are confident with where they're headed.

"We got a lot of players back with a lot of experience, so that’s really helpful," Schwartz said. "It’s been going really well, our guys understand the expectations and are rising up to it.

"Obviously we’re nowhere where we need to be by the end of the season, but that’s OK, we don’t want to peak too early. But we’re right where we need to be."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

<strong>5: </strong>Consecutive playoff appearances the Bearcats have made in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. They were the inaugural state champions in 2018.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Caleb Clutteur | Senior | TE/LB</strong>

<strong>Teammate you trust the most with the aux cord:</strong> Bryson Crow or Jream Renteria

<strong>Dream vacation destination:</strong> Hawaii

<strong>Popular slang term or viral trend that annoys you:</strong> "Just give me my money"

<strong>Funniest coach:</strong> Chase Clutteur

<strong>Secret talent:</strong> Spinning a basketball on all five fingers