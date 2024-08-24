FOOTBALL: Week 0 scrimmage additions prove beneficial for area programs

Fans who were starved for football got to take in prep action a week earlier than usual this season, the first in which the IHSA allowed teams to compete with other schools with Week 0 scrimmage games ahead of next weekend’s first weekend of the regular season.

While some area schools opted to keep with their traditional school preview night scrimmages against themselves, eight local schools saw some different competition Friday and Saturday. Kankakee hosted Maine South in an intriguing matchup of noteworthy programs and Peotone visited Reavis. There were also three all-local matchups — Bishop McNamara at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Momence and Central at Herscher.

“I felt like it went really well,” Momence coach Wayne Walker said of his team’s meeting with the Panthers. “It was nice to have our players get the first game jitters out of their system.

“It was great to have Manteno over and everyone come out healthy on the other end.”

For his quarterback and linebacker, Erick Castillo, not only did he and his teammates get to get their closest look of real-game action on their new turf field, but they also got to see how they, a Class 2A playoff squad a year ago, look against a Class 4A-sized school like the Panthers.

“Week 0 was very fun and also very helpful,” Castillo said. “It set a good foundation for our season and got the first-game nervous out of the way.

“It’s always nice to get a good look against a bigger school, and ultimately prepare us for the upcoming games.”

Teams were allowed up to 48 snaps of game action that could be split into segments. There were no field goals or punts, similar to 7-on-7 football over the summer where teams alternate series.

Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said that he and McNamara head coach Bob Kelly were able to plan things out in advance so that starters could face starters, second-string against second-string, etc. He also said that with a week until the season starts, some players with less varsity experience were able to get a feel for what it’s like, and also compete for starting spots.

“We had some new varsity players get the feel for the speed and physicality of a varsity game,” Johnston said. “We still have a few guys battling for starting spots and got to see how they react to the lights.”

For Manteno and Haines, who got to go through that pregame road trip routine, Friday provided the closest opportunity to simulate real game action, which allowed both the players and staff an extra opportunity to get to look at the details.

“Very productive work tonight, it exposed some details that you can only get from playing a game,” Haines said. “[It] definitely gave us some things to focus on next week in practice.”

Osei, who got to see his Kays score a pair of touchdowns in their four possessions — a 20-plus-yard touchdown run by James Stampley and a bomb of a touchdown pass from Phillip Turner to Keyandre White — also got to see his players get feedback on how to improve their preparation before and during a game.

After an evening filled with officials emphasizing rules from penalty flags to things like mouthpieces and proper equipment, both the Kays and Hawks were able to have a group engagement with the officiating crew to specify things and receive feedback directly from the source.

“That’s that preparation portion of it,” Osei said. “Us as coaches preach on things like kneepads and stuff like that, but when you hear an IHSA official tell them that, hopefully they understand the importance of what we’re telling them.”

As for the play itself, Stampley and the Kays looked mighty competitive against one of the most highly-regarded programs in the state in Maine South, scoring two touchdowns to the one they surrendered. And as they take on Nazareth, the defending Class 5A State champions, for the third season-opener in a row, that’s the level of play they hope to take on the bus with them next week.

“It was really nice,” Stampley said. “We’ve just gotta keep it going and carry that to next week, when the official season starts with Week 1.”

The Daily Journal’s annual local prep football preview tab will be available in Wednesday’s print and online editions. Wednesday’s Daily Journal will also feature Week 1 preview capsules, as well as the first Game of the Week preview.