Stuart shines in Triple-A debut

On Monday, 2018 Herscher graduate Tyler Stuart found out he was being promoted in the Washington Nationals farm system.

By Wednesday, he had already tossed his first gem post-promotion.

Stuart, who was acquired by the Nationals from the New York Mets for outfielder Jesse Winker ahead of the trade deadline last month, made his first start with Triple-A Rochester (NY) Wednesday, where he retired the first 19 batters he faced on his way to a 6 2/3-inning, one-hit gem.

Against Philadelphia Phillies affiliate Lehigh Valley (Penn.), Stuart was perfect through 6 1/3 innings, before ultimately hitting Austin Hays, who scored on a Scott Kingery triple, the only hit he allowed. He was the pitcher of record in a 4-1 win, his first win in the Nationals organization despite several great outings.

Per the Nationals, in five starts since his trade to Washington, Stuart is 1-0 with a 1.48 ERA, allowing six earned runs in 28 1/3 innings. He’s fanned 32 batters and opponents are batting .178 over those five starts.

Overall, the Mets’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft is 4-7 with a 3.45 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings.