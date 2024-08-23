ROUNDUP: Kays boys golf sweats out tri-match win; Boilers fend off Andrew

(Wednesday) BOYS GOLF

Kankakee-Herscher 171, Pontiac 172, Coal City 191

The Kays earned a win over Pontiac by the slimmest of margins and a 20-stroke win over the Coalers to dramatically take Wednesday’s three-school meeting. Brennen Gessner and Parker Mulladay shot twin 42s for the Kays, who also got a 43 from Jameson Warner and a 44 from Jaxson Joiner.

Jaxon Duke shot a 43 to lead Coal City. Trevor Perino shot a 47, Culan Lindemuth shot a 49 and Griffin Winke shot a 52.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 167, Andrew 170

The Boilermakers earned a narrow three-stroke SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division win over the Thunderbolts Wednesday, with medalist Ben Corum (3-over par 39) leading the way. Sam LaMore fired a 41, followed by Jake Kehoe (43) and Max LaMore (44).

Beecher 165, Iroquois West 197, Watseka 209

The Bobcats continued their stellar start to the season, with Ben Anaderio’s 37 coming out as the top score Wednesday. He was joined by Jackson Reece (39), Charlie Nowak (42) and Danny Vallos (47) on the scorecard.

Bryce Rogers paced the Raiders with a 44. Brody Mueller shot a 49, followed by Ashton Ehmen’s 51 and Bruno Haase’s 53.

Mason Galyen shot a 47 to top the Watseka leaderboard. Andrew Yates and Jack Hutchinson shot a 53 apiece and Andrew Snowden shot a 56.

St. Anne 218, Donovan 231, Grant Park 235

The Cardinals picked up their first River Valley Conference victories of the season by doubling up on Donovan and Grant Park Wednesday. No individual stats were available for St. Anne or Donovan.

Preston Wallace led Grant Park with a 49. Aaron Herz was next with a 58, followed by Isaiah Salin (63) and Gavin Franke (65).

(Thursday)

BOYS GOLF

Hoopeston 181, St. Anne 202, Watseka 211, Iroquois West 213, Donovan 234

The Cornjerkers topped a quartet of local teams in action from Shewami Thursday. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals, the top-finishing local squad.

Mason Galyen shot an eight-over 43 to lead the Warriors. David Parmenter followed with a 51, then a 57 from Andrew Snowden and a 59 from Jack Hutchinson.

A 51 from both Brody Mueller and Ashton Ehmen led Iroquois West. Bryce Rogers had a 55 and Bruno Haase delivered a 56.

Preston Dewitt’s 51 led Donovan. Carter Ponton had a 53, followed by a 64 from Hunter Adam and a 66 from Seth Boyajean.

Prairie Central 165, Coal City 194

Jerry Carlson shot a 46 to lead the Coalers in defeat. Culan Lindemuth shot a 47, followed by Griffin Winke’s 50 and Jaxon Duke’s 51.