815 Basketball skills camp returning in September

Area basketball players in grades six-eight have an opportunity to get their skills ready for the junior high basketball season next month.

Alex Renchen and 815 Basketball are hosting their skills camp Sept. 8, 15 and 29 and Oct. 6 and 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Bishop McNamara, where McNamara assistant Renchen will head the camp for any sixth-eighth graders that reside in Kankakee, Iroquois and Will Counties. The cost of the camp is $40.

To register, and for more information, email Renchen at arenchen@bmcss.org.