ROUNDUP: Beecher four-peats, Peotone's Hasse takes medalist at Bill Breeden All-Area Classic

BOYS GOLF

Bill Breeden All-Area Classic

Ten boys golf teams from nine area schools congregated at the Kankakee Elks Country Club for Monday’s fourth annual Bill Breeden All-Area Classic, and similar to the first three, it was Beecher atop the team leaderboard.

The Bobcats continue to be the only team to win the event, claiming it for the fourth time in as many years with a team score of 335 (the top four scores after 18 holes). Peyton Serafin and Jackson Reece led Beecher with twin 79s, with Serafin earning the tiebreaker to earn second and Reece in third.

Peotone’s Joe Hasse was the medalist Monday, leading all golfers with an 18-hole score of 77. It was the third time the Blue Devils senior earned an individual top 10 finish at the event, finishing fourth as a freshman in 2021 and junior in 2023.

Bishop McNamara’s Braylon Ricketts (81) and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Max LaMore (83) rounded out the top five. In sixth place was Kankakee-Herscher’s Cooper Meredith (84), followed by Beecher’s Noah Berry (84), Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Max LaMore (85), McNamara’s Nolan Andrews (88) and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jack Kehoe (90).

The host Boilermakers finished in second as a team (257), ahead of All-City rivals Kankakee-Herscher (357) and Bishop McNamara (360). Manteno rounded out the top five with a 400, followed by the second Bradley-Bourbonnais team (406), Coal City (408), Peotone (423), Momence (458) and Grant Park (494).

Hoopeston 193, Watseka 237, St. Anne 241, Donovan 242, Cissna Park 258

In a five-team matchup Monday, the Cornjerkers were the lone squad to break 200 team strokes to earn the victory at Hubbard Trail in Hoopeston.

Cissna Park’s Colson Carley shot a 48 to lead all local scorers and take second overall. He was followed by Donovan’s Carter Ponton (52), Watseka’s Mason Galyen (53), St. Anne’s Dalton Dunkin and Donovan’s Preston Dewitt (55) to round out the top five.

GIRLS GOLF

Grant Park 226, Beecher 252

The Dragons picked up a 26-stroke win in River Valley Conference play, led by medalist Kennedy Marcotte (50).

Coal City 206, Pontiac 238

The Coalers picked up a dominant nonconference victory to open their season Monday. Medalist Kylee Kennell scored a 43 to earn medalist honors.