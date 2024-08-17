Local duos gear up for world's largest cornhole tournament

A pair of area cornhole teams are gearing up to once again test their skills amongst some of the most premiere talent not only across the country, but across the globe in late August.

Kankakee resident Marcus Jackson, 51, and Bradley resident Luke Blanchette, 29, with Evan Gross, 28, also of Bradley, and teammate Joe McCoy, 51, also of Kankakee — collective members of team Bittersweet — are scheduled to make their return to Ventura, Calif., to compete in the world’s largest cornhole tournament, “The Throw Down,” which will feature 1,088 teams, 10,000 attendees and more than $300,000 in guaranteed payouts.

The Throw Down Cornhole Festival, which is set to take place between Aug. 23-25, is one of the most unique cornhole experiences.

In addition to the 1,088-team Throw Down Main Doubles Cornhole Tournament, the festival will include other smaller tournaments, such as Women’s Double’s; Crew Cup; Big Money Blind Draws; and $10, $20 and $40 Blind Draws, on top of having three days of live music as well as a truck show Aug. 24.

The blend of multiple tournaments and unique experiences paired with plenty of food and ice-cold drinks from various vendors is a once-in-a-lifetime experience these local duos are getting the luxury of experiencing for the second time in back-to-back years.

“There’s nothing else like The Throw Down Tournament,” Blanchette said. “You go and see professionals steadily rolling in.

“They have an entrance with music, and you’re sitting in it like you’re waiting for the best roller coaster ever,” he added. “There’s 2,000 people in line, and you’re waiting to enter, but as soon as you get the boards, people are coming up to play [who] you see play on TV all the time. There’s nothing that compares to it from around our area.”

Blanchette and Jackson are no strangers to earning victories in The Throw Down Tournament. Last year in their first time playing in the tournament together as partners, they went 6-1 in rounders before qualifying for the A Bracket, where they wound up tying for 33rd place out of 1,100 teams.

They didn’t end up taking home any cash, but they did get a boatload of experience they believe will help position them to having a legitimate shot to be a part of the large sums of payouts.

“We go back this year with some experience, and we hope to use it to our advantage,” Blanchette said. “I’d love to make a deep run … and finish any place that pays money.”

In order to find themselves in the money this go around, the duo knows it has to stick to their game plan rather than worrying about their opponents.

“Just play your game and be cautious of what you are doing, but don’t be scared to do something because then that throws off your nerves and your shot,” Jackson said of his team’s mentality heading into the tournament filled with numerous professionals. “If you are confident, then send it and don’t chase.”

On average, Jackson scores 7.95 to 8 points per round; meanwhile, Blanchette has an average of a 7.5 to 8.5 PPR. The highest mark you can get per round is 12 if all four bags tossed go into the hole.

Ever since they decided to link up as partners about four years ago, the dynamic duo has been able to rack up numerous wins and tournament victories locally.

Despite winning more often than not, the times they do lose are all credit to the elite competition that surrounds the area. Both individuals noted they believe their local scene of baggers is one of the best in the Midwest, including their Bittersweet teammates Gross and McCoy, which has helped their confidence and ability to beat opponents on the national scale.

“I think it’s a good test to see how good our local group of bags players are,” Blanchette said. “I tell people all the time that there’s times we lose and it’s not frowned upon, but we go home like, ‘How did we lose?’

“All of our local players are dominant, and if they just put their time and money into it, a lot of them could go pro,” he added. “When we play people from other states or other clubs and they are the head of their operation and then we dominate them, it just shows the different levels around from state to state.”

For Jackson and Blanchette, as much as the duo relishes the opportunity to compete at a high level on the biggest of stages, they really enjoy getting to meet so many new people who enjoy the same sport.

“There’s players from all over the globe,” Jackson said. “It’s just fun to see and be a part of something that you do weekly but this time on a global scale. It’s cool to see how many people enjoy the same thing you do.”

In addition to the main doubles Throw Down Tournament, all players and spectators will be able to enjoy plenty of food, drinks, cold beer, live music, a truck show, vendors and wonderful beach weather during the jam-packed three-day event.

On Aug. 24, the Throw Down Cornhole Tournament will host its truck show, which will showcase classic trucks spanning from the 1960s-80s — with a special emphasis on vintage “square body” types. The organization expected to have more than 200 trucks on display from truck clubs around the state.

Attendees also can enjoy live music performances Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday, with DJs spinning records during the tournament for the enjoyment of players and spectators alike.

Being that this event is the largest cornhole tournament in the world, it’s no shock it will cost a pretty penny.

But thanks to Bittersweet’s sponsors — Bradley Billiard Club, Cordes Brothers towing, J & J Auto Detailing, Steam Pro, Stanizeszeski Lawn Care, Daily Journal, Dos Amigos, Riverview Grocery, Chatterbox Cafe, Hertzberg Group, Twenty One North Gaming Lounge, Fierce Financial Planning Service, Blayne Train of Savings!, Bellyflop Ink and On Board Cornhole Apparel — the duo managed to raise $2,800 to cover all of their expenses of travel, housing, equipment and jerseys for the event.

“Sponsorship allows the dream of bagging like a pro to manifest into reality,” Jackson said. “I’m so thankful they were willing to see our vision by giving us the opportunity to see how it feels.”

“We truly appreciate all of the sponsors helping us get to California and giving us a chance of competing on the world’s biggest tournament,” Blanchette said. “Without them, none of this is possible.”

<strong>Friday, Aug. 23</strong><!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Gates Open: 11 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Tournament: 12 p.m.

Blind Draws/Practice & Free Cornhole: 12 p.m.

Big Money Blind Draws: 1 p.m.

American Cornhole League ESPN Broadcast: 6 p.m.

Live Music: 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Saturday, Aug. 24</strong><!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

Open Ceremonies: 9:30 a.m.

Truck Show: 10 a.m.

The Throw Down Doubles Tournament: 10 a.m.

Blind Draws/Practice & Free Cornhole: 11 a.m.

Live Music: 5 p.m.

Celebrity Live Broadcast Cornhole Matches: 6 p.m.

Crew Cup Tournament: 7 p.m.

<strong>Sunday, Aug. 25</strong><!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

A Bracket Cornhole Tournament Begins Double Elimination: 10 a.m.

Blind Draws/Practice & Free Cornhole: 10 a.m.

Live Music: 12 p.m.

B Bracket Cornhole Tournament Begins Double Elimination: 1 p.m.

C Bracket Cornhole Tournament Begins Double Elimination: 1 p.m.

ESPN Championship Live Broadcast: 7 p.m.