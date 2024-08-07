Muskies' Schultz makes history before retirement

More than a decade ago, 2008 Kankakee High School graduate Corey Schultz joined the Beecher Muskies semipro team as a way to improve his pitching skills in his St. Francis University offseason, learning the tricks of the trade from the savvy veterans on the staff.

When Schultz made his final appearance for the Muskies at the NABF Major World Series during the weekend, he not only did so as one of those savvy veterans but as the undisputed best closer in Muskies history.

Schultz, who joined the Muskies in 2010 thanks to nonstop advisement from fellow 2024 retiree and 36-year veteran Todd Sippel, spent 2011 in the Great Lakes Collegiate League in Ohio before returning to the Muskies in 2012 and never looking back.

It took him just five seasons to break Dave Jones’ saves record (29), and he retires with 103 saves, reaching triple digits this season. His 15 saves in 2019 are a single-season record, with the dozen he recorded this year second-most by a member of the Muskies. In total, he has the top six single-season saves.

But no matter how many saves he had in any given season, the memories and bonds formed with his teammates blow those numbers out of the water.

“From 2010 until now, every time I went out onto that mound, I gave it my all,” Schultz said. “A lot has been accomplished as a team and individual awards and records, but nothing will compare to the lifelong friends I have now with the Muskies.”

That desire to leave it all on the line is what LeSage always took note of with his trusty right-hander.

“Being a closer is about more than the stuff in your arm, it’s about the stuff between the ears and in your heart,” LeSage said. “You have to go out in that situation and not let the moment be too big, and that’s Corey.”

With the retirements of both Schultz and Sippel, Bryce Shafer’s perfect game and the team’s runner-up finish in the world series, it’s been one of the most special seasons the Muskies have had, with that trip to the world series serving as the primary goal for all three players.

And when it comes to Schultz and Shafer and their success, there’s an obvious connection in catcher Marty Coyle.

“The biggest credit and the ultimate teammate is our catcher, Marty Coyle,” Schultz said. “He puts in the work; he keeps us up to speed on what he sees from the hitter and how we can attack them.

“No other catcher or teammate is like Marty, and I truly appreciate him.”

The three-time Chicago Suburban Baseball League Reliever of the Year, and hopeful four-time winner this season, didn’t just develop as a player with the Muskies but as a man as well. Since his career began, he married his wife, Amber, whose support he credits for his success, and became a father to 5-year-old Tanner and 3-year-old Carter.

Schultz said he hopes to “still be a great role model to my boys and continue to teach them the life lessons that baseball has taught me all these years” and that he hopes the pitchers filling his shoes learned a thing or two as well.

“For me being a young guy in 2010 to now being one of the veterans that these young guys look up to, it makes me realize how far I have come as a person and a baseball player,” Schultz said. “In the beginning, I would come out thinking I was going to overpower every hitter, but as I got older, pitching to my strengths is how I was going to get hitters out.

“I do talk to a lot of the younger guys in the dugout and especially the relief pitchers,” he added. “If they could take one thing from me, I hope it would be this: ‘If you are going to lose, lose on your best pitch.’ That is something you can live with when it’s all said and done.”