Boilers host inaugural girls flag football camp

With the first official practice now less than two weeks away, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls flag football program held its inaugural camp this week.

It’s been a quick process for the Boilermakers, even compared to other schools who put plans in motion when the IHSA made the sport the latest IHSA official sport in February, as the school just made its own program official in June. But it’s also a process that’s led to off-the-charts excitement.

“Definitely an 11 [on a scale of 1-10],” Boilermakers senior Suttyn Hop said at camp Monday. “It’s something new for everyone; it’s a different look and not done very often, obviously.

“I’m excited, and I think we’ll win some games and, most importantly, have fun.”

That excitement translated to the coaching staff as well, one that will be led by first-year head coach Tremaine Turner, who was able to meet most of his new players for the first time this week.

“I’m blessed; I’m very thankful and very excited,” Turner said. “I couldn’t sleep last night; I was so anxious and ready to be here.”

Potential members of the high school team had camp first each afternoon, followed by prospective players currently in junior high. At the high school level, several student-athletes with varsity sports experience such as Hop, who’s started on the softball team since her sophomore year, plan to give football a go.

But several newcomers to athletics and varsity sports also are entering the fold. Junior Lylly Argyelan stays active in the gym and has looked for a comfortable athletic fit as a Boiler, giving softball a go last year but hadn’t yet found the sport she really felt right in.

When she learned flag football would be an option, she began preparing for it in the gym and watching flag football to pick up on the game as quickly as she could.

“I went to the gym with my brother [Mark] a couple times to start preparing for it and ran a few times,” Argyelan said. “I’m just so pumped for the season. I’m excited to just be involved in something.”

Argyelan said she hoped to increase her pass-catching and route running abilities to have an immediate effect offensively and also hopes to learn the defensive side of the game. Hop said she hopes to use her leadership experience as the catcher of the softball team and translate it to football, perhaps the ultimate team game.

But as experienced of an athlete and leader as Hop can be, there’s only so much that will translate to the gridiron, especially considering how new the sport is to the school and state. The same goes for Turner, who first began coaching 15 years ago with the Nike SPARQ camp and has served as an assistant boys coach at both St. Charles East and Wheaton North.

“It’s like going back to the basics, back to the drawing board,” Turner said. “Now we’ve gotta order some flash cards so both the kids and coaches can understand the rules, what we’re asking them to do and what the IHSA is asking us to do.”

The Boilers are scheduled to play their first girls flag football game Aug. 27 at Joliet Central. Elsewhere locally, Kankakee is slated for a Sept. 13 home game against Peoria Manual for its program debut. Bishop McNamara also indicated interest in forming a team, but no schedule has been made available yet.