Tuesday Olympics SportsWatch

<strong>ARCHERY</strong>

7:45 a.m. — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped) (E!)

8 p.m. — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BADMINTON</strong>

5:45 a.m. — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped) (E!)

<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>

4 a.m. — Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. Greece (E!)

6:45 a.m. — Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia (USA)

<strong>BASKETBALL 3X3</strong>

10:30 a.m. — Women’s Pool Play: USA vs. Germany (NBC)

3:15 p.m. — Men’s Pool Play & more (NBC)

6 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>

3 a.m. — Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel) (Taped) (E!)

11:15 a.m. — Women’s Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) (Taped) (USA)

1:15 p.m. — Pool Play (E!)

4 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (NBC)

5 p.m. — Men’s Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui) (Taped) (USA)

10 p.m. — Men’s Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BMX</strong>

6:15 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)

8:10 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)

<strong>CANOEING</strong>

3 p.m. — Slalom: Men’s Kayak, Women’s Canoe Heats (Taped) (E!)

<strong>CYCLING</strong>

1:35 a.m. — NBC Late Night (July 29) (NBC)

6:15 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)

8:10 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)

<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>

10 a.m. — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped) (E!)

<strong>FENCING</strong>

9:30 a.m. — Team Epee Semifinals (Taped) (E!)

3:30 p.m. — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (taped) (E!)

7 p.m. — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (USA)

<strong>GOLF</strong>

5 a.m. — Golf Central — Paris Preview (GOLF)

<strong>GYMNASTICS</strong>

11 a.m. — Women’s Team Final (NBC)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (NBC)

<strong>HANDBALL</strong>

8:45 p.m. — Shooting, Handball (USA)

<strong>ROWING</strong>

10:45 a.m. — Heats: Double Sculls & more (USA)

<strong>RUGBY</strong>

8:30 a.m. — Women’s Semifinals (USA)

12 p.m. — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals (E!)

4 p.m. — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals (Taped) (USA)

<strong>SHOOTING</strong>

3 a.m. — Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (USA)

8:45 p.m. — Shooting, Handball (USA)

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

12 p.m. — Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea (USA)

<strong>SURFING</strong>

1:35 a.m. — NBC Late Night (NBC)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (July 30) (NBC)

<strong>SWIMMING</strong>

4 a.m. — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (USA)

9:45 a.m. — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (Taped) (NBC)

1:30 p.m. — Finals: Women’s 100m Back & more (NBC)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (July 30) (NBC)

<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>

3:30 a.m. — M&W Singles: Round of 32 (USA)

11:15 a.m. — Mixed Doubles: Final (USA)

7 p.m. — Mixed Doubles: Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>TRIATHLON</strong>

1 a.m. — Men’s Final (USA)

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

6:45 a.m. — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany (USA)

2 p.m. — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany (Taped) (USA)

<strong>WATER POLO</strong>

9:30 a.m. — Men’s Group: USA vs. Romania (USA)