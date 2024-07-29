Tuesday Olympics SportsWatch

<strong>ARCHERY</strong>
7:45 a.m. — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped) (E!)
8 p.m. — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BADMINTON</strong>
5:45 a.m. — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped) (E!)
<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>
4 a.m. — Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. Greece (E!)
6:45 a.m. — Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia (USA)
<strong>BASKETBALL 3X3</strong>
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Pool Play: USA vs. Germany (NBC)
3:15 p.m. — Men’s Pool Play & more (NBC)
6 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>
3 a.m. — Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel) (Taped) (E!)
11:15 a.m. — Women’s Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) (Taped) (USA)
1:15 p.m. — Pool Play (E!)
4 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (NBC)
5 p.m. — Men’s Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui) (Taped) (USA)
10 p.m. — Men’s Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BMX</strong>
6:15 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)
8:10 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)
<strong>CANOEING</strong>
3 p.m. — Slalom: Men’s Kayak, Women’s Canoe Heats (Taped) (E!)
<strong>CYCLING</strong>
1:35 a.m. — NBC Late Night (July 29) (NBC)
6:15 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)
8:10 a.m. — Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)
<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>
10 a.m. — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped) (E!)
<strong>FENCING</strong>
9:30 a.m. — Team Epee Semifinals (Taped) (E!)
3:30 p.m. — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (taped) (E!)
7 p.m. — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (USA)
<strong>GOLF</strong>
5 a.m. — Golf Central — Paris Preview (GOLF)
<strong>GYMNASTICS</strong>
11 a.m. — Women’s Team Final (NBC)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (NBC)
<strong>HANDBALL</strong>
8:45 p.m. — Shooting, Handball (USA)
<strong>ROWING</strong>
10:45 a.m. — Heats: Double Sculls & more (USA)
<strong>RUGBY</strong>
8:30 a.m. — Women’s Semifinals (USA)
12 p.m. — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals (E!)
4 p.m. — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals (Taped) (USA)
<strong>SHOOTING</strong>
3 a.m. — Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (USA)
8:45 p.m. — Shooting, Handball (USA)
<strong>SOCCER</strong>
12 p.m. — Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea (USA)
<strong>SURFING</strong>
1:35 a.m. — NBC Late Night (NBC)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (July 30) (NBC)
<strong>SWIMMING</strong>
4 a.m. — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (USA)
9:45 a.m. — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (Taped) (NBC)
1:30 p.m. — Finals: Women’s 100m Back & more (NBC)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (July 30) (NBC)
<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>
3:30 a.m. — M&W Singles: Round of 32 (USA)
11:15 a.m. — Mixed Doubles: Final (USA)
7 p.m. — Mixed Doubles: Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>TRIATHLON</strong>
1 a.m. — Men’s Final (USA)
<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>
6:45 a.m. — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany (USA)
2 p.m. — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany (Taped) (USA)
<strong>WATER POLO</strong>
9:30 a.m. — Men’s Group: USA vs. Romania (USA)