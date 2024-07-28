Stuart traded to Washington Nationals

As 2018 Herscher High School graduate Tyler Stuart continues his climb to a Major League Baseball starting rotation, the next chapter of his journey will come with a new organization.

Stuart, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick by the New York Mets, was traded to the Washington Nationals on Sunday for outfielder Jesse Winker.

The news that Stuart was the prospect headed to the Nationals in exchange for the former National League All-Star was first reported by The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Stuart was the 17th-ranked prospect in the Mets system by MLB.com at the time of the trade, as the 6-foot-9 right-hander was 3-7 with a 3.96 earned run average and 90 strikeouts in 17 starts (84 innings) for the Mets’ Class AA affiliate Binghamton this year.

During the course of his MiLB career, Stuart is 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 41 appearances, 40 of those starts (198 1/3 innings). MLB.com has him ranked as the Nationals’ 16th overall prospect, anticipating a promotion to the big leagues sometime this season.

At the time of print Wednesday morning, the Mets were 56-50, nine games behind the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East, but are firmly in the Wild Card hunt, as they and the San Diego Padres have a game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot.

It’s the second time in three seasons the Mets have departed with a young, promising area arm in exchange for a left-handed hitter ahead of the trade deadline. In July 2022, they dealt 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate and right-handed reliever Colin Holderman to the Pittsburgh Pirates for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Holderman, a third-year MLB veteran this season, is 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 15 holds (entering and exiting a game with a lead intact) in 38 2/3 innings (40 appearances) for a Pirates team that’s 54-52 and two games back of the Mets and Padres for that final playoff spot.