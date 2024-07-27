Cody's Choice: Saying my last goodbye

When I was first got hired by the Daily Journal in January of 2020, just prior to the global pandemic that put a complete halt on all sports, I felt an immediate sense of pride to begin my professional career in the same town that I had grown up to love from my time annually visiting my loving grandparents, Robert J. Smith and Karen Kae Smith, who both resided in Kankakee throughout my entire life before they passed away in 2015 and 2012, respectively.

The chance to cover the area that my grandparents lived in and once raised my father, 1986 Herscher graduate Scott Smith, as well as my endearing aunt, Denise Moore, a 1978 Herscher graduate who still currently lives in Kankakee, was an opportunity that I didn’t take lightly as a hungry 22 year old fresh out of the University of Iowa.

And while I knew that I wouldn’t end up spending my entire adult life as part of the Daily Journal’s staff as a sports reporter, I didn’t know it would be such a difficult decision to say goodbye to the place that gave me the opportunity to make a name for myself in a profession that is hard to get a foot into the door in the first place.

To bring everyone up to speed, I have recently made the difficult decision to leave the Daily Journal in order to pursue my dream of covering professional sports.

Next month, I’ll be moving to Milwaukee in order to take on a new position covering the Milwaukee Bucks as a beat writer for Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation.

Despite being able to fulfill my lifelong dream of being able to get into the professional sports space as a full-time writer, covering one of my favorite sports, the fact remains that this town and coverage area will always hold a special place in my heart.

The countless trips to Beecher, Central, Herscher, Manteno, Peotone, Wilmington and many others closer and even farther away were always worth it, no matter how many miles were added to my odometer.

Getting the chance to share incredible stories and moments that our young, talented, student-athletes were able to create on their respective fields or courts is something that I hope I was able to do justice.

And even though I know that I definitely had my fair share of mistakes along the way, I’m really proud of the overall body of work and effort that I put forth over the past five years.

The simple fact is I’ve been blessed to cover and get to know numerous great athletes and coaches, who always put in countless hours, and highlight their incredible careers on a nightly basis.

So for everyone that I’ve come in contact with during my time at the Daily Journal, I thank you for always giving me the time of day and showing me respect, especially on nights that you didn’t necessarily want to speak to me following a tough loss or tragic moment. I hope that you feel your signs of respect to me were always reciprocated with utmost professionalism.

I always gave it my all on every single story that I ever produced, and I made it my mission to try and be as fair and equal to all 22 schools as I could. I know I wasn’t always the best at it, and if I’m being honest with myself, looking back I know that I definitely could have been better in certain areas.

But my goal was to hopefully leave this place withholding its longstanding reputation of being a credible newspaper of factual unbiased community news.

Alongside my talented co-worker, now turned friend for life, Mason Schweizer, whose guidance and patience with me allowed me to grow to new heights as a sports reporter, I firmly believe we maintained that goal throughout my tenure.

We put our best foot forward every day, Monday-Sunday, despite only being a two-man sports department that was faced with numerous changes to our newspaper time and time again. We worked tirelessly and tried our best to give the kids all the coverage they worked so hard for and deserved.

And as much as we attempted to reach as many events as possible, I wish we could have given you even more.

The amount of memories that I’ve created here are too long to list, but it’s honestly been one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had in my entire life.

From long road trips to Champaign for state wrestling, Charleston for state track and field, Normal for state volleyball, Peoria for state cross country, Football Fridays, and working through the middle of the night as late as 3 a.m. on occasions, it was always worth it in order to spotlight our great athletes, who were all even better people.

Being that I’ll always feel connected to this particular area, based on my upbringing and newly found memories created during an incredible five-year stretch with the Daily Journal, I’ll continue to keep tabs on all of you as I watch from afar.

Thank you, Kankakee, for giving this young buck a shot. You helped mold me into a fully grown, independent man who’s now set to turn 27 next month and embark on a new journey. I’ll miss you all and always cherish our time together.

From the editor

“Cody, thank you for everything you have given the Daily Journal over the past five years. Your work ethic is contagious, pushing me to strive to do better myself. I couldn’t have asked for a better reporter, and the growth and progress you’ve made as a journalist has been great to witness. I could not be happier to see you achieve your dream of working in professional sports.” — Mason Schweizer, Daily Journal sports editor