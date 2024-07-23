RACING: Schwartz, McCarty keep winning ways

The stock car division had plenty of excitement in last Friday night’s round of racing at Kankakee County Speedway, with three different feature winners crowned, but it was once again Deece Schwartz and Austin McCarty who stole the show.

Schwartz won his fifth straight pro modifieds feature. In the late models, McCarty made it three feature wins in a row in a crowded, competitive field. Both drivers currently sit as points leaders in their divisions.

Another pair of points leaders were also victorious, Trevor Bitterling in factory stocks and Braiden Keller in the regular stock car feature. In the stock division’s new winners feature, RJ Akers outlasted the competition, while Cody Clubb won the stock car king of the hill feature.

Evan Eckhoff won the sport compact feature. Adam Thibo and Steve Thorsten was crowned the vintage feature champion.