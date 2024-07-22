Kankakee summer football in full swing

A year removed from the program’s second undefeated regular season in the past three years, the Kankakee football team has spent the summer preparing for its goal of finishing the postseason undefeated and brining the program its first state championship.

After a busy summer that’s included trips to play and practice at Purdue University and the University of Kentucky, the Kays have been hard at work in July back on their home turf.

Here are photos of last Thursday’s summer football workout at the school.