BBCHS football hosts ladies night

In the time Mike Kohl graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais in 1993 and took over as head football coach in 2011, a new tradition was added to the football program he once quarterbacked and now head coaches.

Ladies’ night was instituted during the tenure of former head coach Craig Bundy, a tradition Kohl and the Boilermakers continued at Thursday night’s summer football workout.

Mothers, grandmothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and any other women directly involved in the lives of Boilers football players were invited to join the team for the last 45 minutes or so Thursday, when they were able to learn more about the game of football and the specific responsibilities their individual Boilers each play on the team.

Dozens of women of all ages turned out for the event, which included defensive position drills, offensive play installation and more. See photos from ladies’ night, and other portions of the Boilers’ workout Thursday, on page C3.