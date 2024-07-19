Local girls soccer athletes shine at USYS National Presidents Cup

One of the area’s travel soccer clubs, Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier 17u girls soccer team, recently made history when it qualified and finished second out of eight teams in this year’s U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup Tournament held at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kan., between July 12-16.

The U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, presented by Springhill Suites, is a national tournament designed for teams seeking elite competition playing against teams of similar abilities for a national title at the national level of U.S. Youth Soccer.

And it’s not just opened to anyone.

Chicagoland United SC’s 07G Premier 17u girls team managed to punch its ticket to the exclusive national tournament by proving to be one of the best teams in the Midwest.

In order to qualify at the national stage, the team had to win at the state level by earning the Illinois Presidents Cup championship earlier this fall, which allowed it to compete at the regional level, where it went on to become Midwest Presidents Cup champions in June to officially punch the ticket.

“This is the first time we qualified for regionals and the first time we qualified for nationals on the Presidents Cup level,” CUSC Director and Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier 17u girls head coach Jose Smith said. “It was a great experience overall and to compete at that level.

“I’m definitely proud of the girls for what they accomplished because it’s not an easy feat,” he added. “It’s easy just to say we lost the final and that’s it, but you have to think there’s hundreds of teams that didn’t even quality or make it there, and so for us to make it to the final two playing on Tuesday was a great accomplishment.”

The CUSC, which operates out of Orland Park, Frankfurt and Bourbonnais with a professionally licensed coaching staff and teams from ages 7 to 19 years old, had six of its 18 players on the Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier’s 17u team who were local varsity standouts.

Out of the six local players, four of them — Nia Lawrence (BBCHS), Jocelyn Zettergren (BBCHS), Jocelyn Sanchez (Kankakee) Gianni Jaime (Herscher) — were regular starters during the journey from the state to national stages. Bishop McNamara’s Ella Langellier also would have been a starter had she not suffered an ACL injury earlier this spring. Langellier’s Fightin’ Irish teammate, Ava Brockell, was also a part of the squad as a vital bench player.

Out of the eight teams who competed in the USYS National Presidents Cup within the 17u girls division, Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier went on to finish the tournament with a runner-up finish after they fell 2-1 in the championship match in a rematch against Thorns North FC 07G Academy of Idaho on Tuesday, which left them to conclude the tournament 4-1 overall.

“Honestly, the whole experience was very intense,” Sanchez said. “We fought our hardest, and we kept striving through, and no matter what, we never put our heads down, and that’s what mattered the most.”

Despite falling just a tad short in the title match, Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier showcased that they could compete with anyone across the country by opening the tournament with four straight wins against teams from all over the nation.

In their three pool play games, Chicagoland United SC 07G Premier outscored its opponents 9-1, including two shutout wins after taking a 2-1 victory against Thorn North FC Academy in the opening round, which they eventually lost to by one score in a rematch during the championship.