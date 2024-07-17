After more than four decades, Pommier retiring from coaching

One of the area’s most diversified coaches is finally set to enjoy retirement for good this time after previously nearing retirement on two separate occasions in 2017 and 2021.

Longtime area volleyball, soccer, softball and tennis coach Dennis Pommier is transitioning into his retirement phase this summer after previously concluding the calendar year as the head high school varsity and seventh grade volleyball coach at Kankakee, as well as a high school softball assistant, marking the end of a local coaching career that spans more than four decades.

“It’s time, and there are a lot of different ways you can look at it,” Pommier said. “Other than holding my family hostage for a number of years because no matter if you’re’ coaching one sport or two or three sports, it’s 24/7/365.

“My kids are out of the house and live all over the United States, and I know my wife wants to travel, and so I’m looking forward to that.”

Pommier made his STEM and physical education teaching retirement official in January but stuck around to finish out the school year in junior high volleyball and high school. It was a fitting gesture for a coach who has almost never missed a minute of action over his career.

“Once I became fully not employed in the district, it was tough at first because since the age of 21 I’ve only missed two days of work my entire professional career. So, my body is programmed to go to work every day and do something every day. I’m still not out of that mode, and so my next goal is to learn how to relax and enjoy it.”

Having grown up locally in Bourbonnais — a 1976 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate — Pommier always had been drawn to sports. He went on to play baseball at Kankakee Community College for two years before graduating and transferring to Illinois State University, where he opted to ditch his own playing career to become certified as an athletic trainer.

Freshly graduated from ISU in 1981, Pommier began his long coaching journey that featured five separate stops, including one stint at his alma mater: KCC.

Pommier’s career opened up at the prep level beginning in 1981 at what was Crescent-Iroquois High School. Known for baseball, he first became head baseball coach during the fall and spring seasons and also held the position of head girls basketball coach in the winter between 1981-83.

After his stint at Crescent-Iroquois, Pommier transitioned into college coaching at KCC. He held three separate positions with the Cavaliers, serving as the head women’s volleyball coach (1983-88), assistant women’s basketball coach (1985-88) and one year as the men’s head tennis coach in 1987.

Being that he was equally as skilled as a certified athletic trainer, Pommier focused the next decade-plus on being a physical therapist in clinics and skilled care centers before joining Reed-Custer’s coaching staff in 2005.

<strong>With the Comets, Pommier was named the head girls soccer and volleyball coach in 2005. He coached both sports for three straight seasons (2005-08) before dropping his soccer duties in favor of leading the softball program (2008-11). Between his eight-year stint as the face of the volleyball program between 2005-13, Pommier went on to culminate a 99-121 overall record.</strong>

Pommier nearly retired for the first time in 2017 before joining Kankakee’s coaching staff. He held multiple positions at the varsity and junior high levels. At Kankakee High School, Pommier served as the head coach in volleyball (2017-21, 2022-24), girls soccer (2017-18) and softball (2022-23), <strong>leading the Kays to an impressive 22-5 record on the diamond.</strong> During that time, he was also the seventh-grade coach and was a softball assistant for all the years he wasn’t the head coach.

In 2021, Pommier nearly retired a second time before opting to continue to coach the Kays’ softball and volleyball programs, ceding head volleyball duties to Kristin Madorin for a year. His return to coaching locally at Kankakee after his previous stint at Reed-Custer proved to give Pommier a different outlook on his coaching priorities, with his newer outlook one that inspired him to keep going after his brief time away from leading the Kays’ volleyball program.

“When I came back, I had a different attitude toward the game and for the kids,” Pommier said. “It was more for the kids, to develop them on and off the court.

“Trophies are trophies, and I’ve won my fair share of state championships, and the most fun was over the last seven years, watching the kids progress and developing players as an athlete, as a student and as a person.”

<strong>Pommier’s decision to return as the face of the Kays volleyball program after one year under Madorin’s leadership turned out to be the perfect ending to his volleyball coaching career. After culminating a 79-50 record during his first stint as the Kays’ head volleyball coach between 2017-21, Pommier helped lead Kankakee to a combined 49-21 record between the 2022-23 fall seasons that both ended with back-to-back Southland Athletic Conference titles in unblemished fashion (23-0). His strong leadership even helped earn the program’s first-ever regional championship plaque on their home floor with a 2-0 win against Evergreen Park in the Class 2A Kankakee Regional championship earlier this past year.</strong>

In addition to his prep and college coaching gigs, Pommier also spent almost four decades coaching club volleyball teams — USA Volleyball, Net Force, Net Power and Player’s Choice — between 1983-2019.

His coaching philosophy as the face of multiple Kays’ varsity programs proved to make a big difference for his players, especially for 2021 Kankakee graduate Hailey Lamie, who also served time as an assistant volleyball coach under Pommier this past year.

Lamie played under Pommier in volleyball as part of his club team, Player’s Choice, and at Kankakee Junior High School before learning under him at the high school level as part of the Kays’ varsity volleyball and softball teams.

“I would definitely say Dennis Pommier is a father figure,” Lamie said. “He’s definitely a person [who is] always there, especially with me now since I’ve graduated from Kankakee.

“I still give him calls and ask for advice. He’s one of those people that once he’s in your life, it’s very hard to get rid of him,” she added. “He’s a great person, and he always knows what to say, and I like his humor.”

Now that he’s ready to ride into the sunset for good, the longtime area mainstay is focused on transitioning his love for coaching into landscaping — he calls mowing the grass “therapy” — and traveling with his wife, Vicky.

Pommier couldn’t help but mention that he will miss the relationships he built with everyone he encountered along the way.

“What I think I’ll miss most about coaching is the relationships with the kids, coaches, officials and the families,” Pommier said.