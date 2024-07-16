Central's 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge features several area squads

Daily Journal staff report

One of the state’s most beloved summer football gatherings once again occurred in Clifton on Saturday, when Central hosted its 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge. Twenty schools, including eight local — Bradley-Bourbonnais, Coal City, Herscher, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Watseka and the host Comets — got together for a day of 7-on-7 scrimmages and offensive/defensive linemen challenges, such as tire flipping, a bench press contest and tug of war.

