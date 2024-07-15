KCC Baseball to host youth camp

Kankakee Community College will be hosting a two-day baseball camp for boys and girls next month.

The Cavaliers coaches and players will be on hand to teach fundamentals, positions and rules Aug. 12-13 for a two-day camp for boys and girls entering grades one through six. First- and second-graders will go from 8-10 a.m. each day, followed by third- and fourth-graders from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and fifth- and sixth-graders from 2-4 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $85 for the first child in a family, and then $50 for each additional child. It will be held at the baseball and softball fields at KCC, located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

Campers can register and find more information at bit.ly/cavcamp2024. For more information, contact baseball coach and athletic director Bryce Shafer at bshafer@kcc.edu or 815-802-8613.