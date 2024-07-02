Shafer throws first perfect game in Beecher Muskies history

A player or coach for every year of the Beecher Muskies’ existence, Muskies manager Fred LeSage has seen plenty of memorable baseball since the team was formed in 1978, but not even LeSage had seen what Muskies right-hander Bryce Shafer did Sunday.

Shafer threw the team’s first-ever perfect game in the Muskies’ 3-0 win against the Chicago Warriors at North Park University’s Holmgren Athletic Complex in Chicago. The former Valparaiso standout and Chicago Cubs farmhand needed just 83 pitches to fan 10 Warriors in the seven-inning tilt.

To be able to make Muskie history for long-time players and coaches such as LeSage and teammate Todd Sippel, who is playing in his 35th and final season this summer, as well as catcher Marty Coyle, was an honor for Shafer.

“The Muskies organization has been around for so long and it’s a first-class program,” Shafer said. “I am glad I can add a bit of history to that for them.”

As his nerves increased with each of the 21 consecutive outs Shafer recorded Sunday, LeSage had a favorite part of a day that was filled with both excitement and anxiety.

“It was pretty cool when it was over,” LeSage said. “ ... It was more nerve-wracking for me than I anticipated it could be, if you can even anticipate something like that happening.”

Shafer improved to 2-1 on the season in three starts and a relief appearance, with his ERA at a dazzling 0.45 to go along with 32 strikeouts and just six hits allowed in 20 innings of work.

But even with the stellar start he’s been off to this summer, Shafer never saw a perfect game coming. As a power pitcher reliant on the strikeout, that aggressiveness will lead to some walks by default. There’s also always the chance for an error, dropped third strike or some other twist from the baseball gods, but none of them made an appearance Sunday.

“A perfect game, there’s just so many things that can go wrong,” Shafer said. “ ... Not that I thought I couldn’t do it, but a perfect game just isn’t something you think about.”

The Muskies got Shafer early run support with a two-run second, with Patrick Carmody driving in Anthony Nino with an RBI double and then later scoring on a passed ball. They then added extra support when Carmody smoked a triple that brought Matt Littrell home.

As they built their lead, the vibes in the dugout became interesting in the eyes of both Shafer and LeSage. Some players and coaches were aware of what was brewing and, in response, turned to the baseball superstition of not mentioning it. Shafer said he and Coyle only briefly discussed it once.

But not everyone was picking up what Shafer was putting down as he continued to sit down Warriors. With one out in the seventh, center fielder Andrew Olszewski yelled to his infielders the importance of every pitch and how much effort needed to be given on any ball put in play.

Some of the other Muskies were confused as to why Olszewski suddenly got so fired up with a three-run lead and two outs left in the game, only realizing in the postgame celebrations their ace was making history.

But while not all of his teammates were aware, Shafer certainly was.

“I was super aware; nobody said a word really other than Marty and a couple other guys,” Shafer said. “When I’m pitching, I don’t care if people talk to me, so I wouldn’t have minded if someone talked to me and took me out of my mind.

“If it ended by the fifth [inning], I would have been OK, but after that. it was like, ‘nothing can happen.’”

While most of the teams they play are primarily comprised of college players, of which the Muskies themselves boast plenty, the Muskies employ several veterans, such as Shafer, now a 10-year veteran, and his batterymate Coyle, in his 17th season.

And although he’s pitched to names such as four-year MLB veteran Raffy Lopez and St. Louis Cardinals star Willson Contreras coming up in the Cubs system, there’s no one Shafer would have rather had on the other end of his monumental feat than Coyle.

“I can honestly say I would take Marty over them every time,” Shafer said. “We are almost always on the same page pitch calling-wise, and he truly wants his pitchers to succeed.

“He’s also one of the best people I’ve ever been around, and I can’t thank him enough for everything he does.”

Sunday was also Shafer’s first no-hitter since his high school days at Northfield [Ind.]. Since then, he starred for Valpo, spent half a decade in the minor leagues and started his own coaching career. After stops as the boys basketball coach at Grant Park and Peotone, Shafer made his way to KCC as the assistant under longtime baseball coach and athletic director Todd Post, replacing him in both roles after Post’s retirement before the 2023-24 school year.

Having to make a couple barehanded plays himself to preserve his perfect game, Shafer used those moments as a teaching lesson to Cavaliers southpaw and Muskies teammate Ben Carlile, opting to avoid any bragging rights to the handful of Cavaliers he calls Muskies teammates in order to avoid “sounding like Dad talking about ‘back in my day.’”

And for LeSage, being able to see Shafer make a career highlight after a baseball life that’s included professional ball and a successful transition into coaching was as special a part of Sunday as anything else.

“Bryce was legitimately excited when it was done,” LeSage said. “I think of everything that guy has accomplished in baseball, and that’s exciting for him; he told me he hadn’t thrown a no-no since high school, and it was really cool.

“The older guys, this is their only season. This is where they come to compete, and for the guys who love the competition, it’s a big deal when you have success like that. “