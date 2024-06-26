Inaugural Bradley Battle on the Boards Bags Tournament set for this weekend

One of summertime’s most popular recreational sports is coming to town with high stakes this weekend.

Commonly known as “bags” or “corn hole,” among other names, Kankakee County’s local bags club Bittersweet Baggers is hosting its inaugural Battle on the Boards tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Quality Inn located at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

“Since I’ve been playing bags, there’s been plenty of tournaments held in the Midwest,” said Luke Blanchette, 2013 Bishop McNamara graduate and founder of Bittersweet Baggers. “ ... There hasn’t been something of this caliber anywhere near us.

“We’ve [run] a lot of local tournaments, and so as we’ve grown our club [Bittersweet Baggers], I’ve wanted to give these people the chance to experience that big-level tournament play,” he added. “So, the best way to draw the pros that play on ESPN, etc., is money.

“That’s the best way to do it, and so it’s a $5,000 purse for doubles and $2,750 for singles.”

The first-ever Battle on the Boards tournament will give local players a chance to see how they stack up against some of the top players across the country, as well as for fans to see professionals in action. As of Wednesday, there are about a dozen professional bags players who plan on attending the event, including Mark Richards, who was named the No. 1 player in the world during the 2023 season according to the American Cornhole League.

With a $120 entry fee for doubles players and a $50 entry fee for singles players, this weekend’s tournament is sure to have some elite competition. Heading into the tournament there will be a rough estimate of 75 doubles teams, 80 to 90 doubles players in a blind draw and 80 to 100 singles players.

Saturday will feature the doubles portion of the event and Sunday will consist of the singles tournament.

For Saturday’s doubles format, each pairing will open tournament play with six pool play games to figure out whether they qualify for the Tier 1 or Tier 2 double-elimination bracket.

Payouts for Tier 1 doubles are $2,000 (1st), $1,000 (2nd) and $500 (3rd). There are also smaller payouts for Tier 2 doubles, with the winning duo of the Tier 2 bracket set to take home $900.

As for Sunday’s singles tournament, each player will open with four pool play games that will decide whether or not they will compete in the double-elimination tournament in Tier 1 or Tier 2.

The Tier 1 singles champion will take home $1,000; the Tier 2 singles champion will earn $500, with each tier also having smaller payouts for the remaining Top 5 finishes.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m. both days, and bags will begin to fly at 9 a.m. Concessions will consist of chips, hot dogs, nachos as well as a full-service restaurant from Oliver’s Bar and Grill, located inside of the Quality Inn. There also will be a full-service bar available at the start of the tournament.

Competitors and fans are strongly encouraged to bring their own folding chairs, as seating will be limited.

“Come out and see some of the best in the world compete in a game most think is just in the backyard,” Blanchette said.

For more information about this weekend’s tournament, go to bit.ly/3zax4j2 or contact Luke Blanchette at 815-278-4695 or Luke.Blanchette1@gmail.com for more details.