BASEBALL: Wilmington's Rink named Daily Journal Player of the Year

For some people, Wilmington’s 2024 IHSA Class 2A State third-place finish might have been unexpected.

Junior right-handed pitcher and middle infielder Lucas Rink isn’t one of those people.

When asked by his peers about his thoughts on this year’s baseball season earlier during the winter months, Rink confidently boasted that his team had all the potential to cook up something special.

“There were some kids that were asking me in the winter, during the middle of basketball season, how are we going to be this season in baseball?” Rink said. “I told them, ‘I’m going to be quite honest with you, I think we are going to win conference, and we are going to win a regional [championship], sectional [championship] and we are going to make a trip down to state.’”

Led by Rink’s dominance on the mound as the team’s No. 1 ace, the Wildcats successfully managed to do everything Rink had predicted. Wilmington nearly concluded the regular season undefeated, going 22-1 and 14-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference before going on to end the season with a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, which also happened to give the program its first state appearance since winning the Class 1A state championship in 2005.

And while surely this year’s historic season was a collective effort, Rink’s contributions on the mound, in the box and up the middle defensively proved to be a major component into making it all happen, leaving him to be named this year’s Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year.

“It means a lot to me to be named the Daily Journal Player of the Year,” Rink said of the honor. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates, obviously. ... It was a big credit to my individual success having teammates that are team players and liked to win while doing it for each other.

“It helps me realize all this work I’m doing isn’t for nothing, and it’s starting to show.”

Rink’s supremacy on the bump is where he caught most eyes, as he posted a 10-2 record, tied with teammate Kyle Farrell for most wins in the area, during 59 1/3 innings pitched with an area-best 0.83 ERA and 0.74 WHIP to go along with 96 strikeouts, third in the area. But his dominance was just as evident whenever he stepped foot in the batter’s box. This spring, the junior posted a .400 batting average, an on-base percentage of .451 and slugged .609 in 110 at-bats with 44 total hits (second in the area), 10 doubles, two triples, three homers and 25 RBIs.

His ability to be a prominent dual-threat player alongside the likes of other talented All-Area teammates — Farrell, Ryan Kettman and Zach Ohlund — amongst plenty of other great teammates helped the Wildcats formulate a historic season on the diamond that drew comparisons to their early 2000s teams, not just for their baseball abilities but also for their football state titles and their unique bond as a group.

“We were a group that came through and did something special in all three sports,” Rink said. “We made a regional championship in basketball, won a state championship in football and made it down to state by placing third in baseball.

“It was a really special group that was really tight-knit, and everyone has been friends since we were all little kids, and that’s not talked about enough, because having teammates that you know are going to pick each other up is awesome and it’s a huge stress reliever that takes a lot of pressure off individuals.”

While none of its current team members were alive when Wilmington had its dominant run a few years into the century, but in the eyes of current Wildcats head coach Mike Bushnell, the only real difference appears to be the addition of pitch count rules that were added since then.

“Just going on based what I know and have heard, those early 2000s teams also were a group of guys that played together growing up as multi-sport athletes ... to that point, they were pretty similar,” Bushnell said. “And then the big difference was pitch count.”

Having never won a regional title under Bushnell (2015-current) before this spring, partly because they’ve run into baseball powerhouse Joliet Catholic the previous two seasons while also having to face many tough teams from their ICE Conference, the Wildcats were able to finally break through this postseason.

Despite having limited big-game experience in the baseball playoffs, a majority of its roster had already experienced what it was like to execute in high-pressure situations coming off a Class 2A State championship in the fall, something Rink said helped he and his teammates feel more comfortable as they navigated their way to this spring’s Class 2A Baseball State Finals in Peoria.

“I do believe winning a state championship in the fall helped us be able to advance to state in baseball this year,” Rink said. “Any competition in sports helps feed into that want of winning and competing, and so I do think winning that state title in football fed into our baseball season. ... It taught people how to win in high-pressure situations.”

Dealing with high-pressure situations can sometimes take the fun out of things, but not for this year’s team. No matter the moment, the Wildcats always put a priority on having fun.

“I’ll remember a lot about this year, that’s for sure,” Rink said. “I’ll probably remember the amount of fun we had the most. ... We had so much success and we were serious, but we weren’t serious all the time.

“We made sure to be serious enough to where we found success, but we didn’t want to be too serious to where we drained out all the fun and people got down on themselves.”

Whether football, basketball or baseball, seniors Cade McCubbin, Reid Juster and Jake Caste were at the forefront of the leadership required for that team chemistry in all three sports. With Rink serving as McCubbin’s backup as the football team’s quarterback and McCubbin the Wildcats’ catcher in baseball, the pair got to develop an ultra-special relationship that was evident between the battery this spring.

“McCubbin is one of the best catchers I’ve ever played with,” Rink said. “He was great behind the plate and when I was struggling, he’d come out to visit me on the mound and talk to me to get me settled back in.

“Looking at my strike percentage, it’s a lot lower with anyone else behind the plate probably,” Rink added. “He got a lot of strikes called for me ... and really took some pressure off my shoulders.”

Despite coming up one game short of a state championship appearance with a semifinal loss to the eventual Class 2A state champion St. Anthony squad, Rink mentioned that he and the rest of his teammates were able to turn lemon into lemonade.

“Those are memories that nobody can ever take away from us,” Rink said. “We are going to have those memories for life, and it was great doing it with these guys because growing up watching the older guys play varsity sports at Wilmington, we knew one day we’d have our own shot, and we made the most of it.

“We really made it something special and had a fun time doing it.”